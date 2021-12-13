Montag, Dezember 13, 2021
CattaC – Solitude Of The Night

By Markus

-

YouTube video

Taken from the EP „Nightness“

CattaC @ Web

www.cattac.me
facebook.com/cattac.official
instagram.com/cattac_official

CattaC Live

Januar 2022

Fr28jan20:0023:00NachholterminClan of XymoxRüsselsheim, Winter TourArtist:CattaC,Clan Of Xymox,Jesus Complex 0 Add to wishlist

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Après la nuit Debüt

Die erste Veröffentlichung des brandneuen Elektro-Romantik-Projekts Après la nuit heißt „Mon Amour“ und wird...
1.1 News

Projekt Ich feat. Pulse Lab

Mit „VR Chained“ veröffentlicht Projekt Ich alias Ulf Müller aktuell die zehnte Singleauskoppelung vom...
1.1 News

for all the emptiness Hitsammlung

Mit "bits and pieces" präsentiert Infacted Recordings, eine exklusive Zusammenstellung aller Hits & Remixes...
1.1 News

Letten 94`s Empty Landscapes als CD

Das Label, Cold Transmission Music, muss einen guten Grund haben, zum ersten Mal überhaupt...

1.2 Videos

CattaC – Morticians

CREDITS Music & Lyrics by Jens Helmis /CATTAC CattaC @...
Markus -
1.1 News

CattaC melden sich zurück

Mit "Nightness" wollten CattaC eine EP schaffen, die facettenreich,...
Markus -
1.1 News

Harsh will never die! Synthattack ist zurück!

Es ist fast zwei Jahre her, dass Live-Konzerte stattfinden...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

SynthAttack – We Are SynthAttack

Harsh will never die! SYNTHATTACK is back with 'Damnation'...
Markus -

