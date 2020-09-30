Montag, Oktober 12, 2020
1.0 Musik 1.2 Videos CattaC - The Sorrow in Me
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

CattaC – The Sorrow in Me

By Markus

-

- Advertisment -
1.0 Musik 1.2 Videos CattaC - The Sorrow in Me

VIDEO CREDITS Camera: Kerstin Schnitzer, Noah Schinköthe Editing & Cutting: Jens Helmis

CattaC – Filthy Tendrils

  1. Filthy Tendrils
  2. The Sorrow In Me
  3. My Stormy Moon
  4. Wintercold
  5. Bloody Kisses
  6. I’m Here For You
  7. She’s The Devil
  8. They’re Watching Us
  9. Wintercold (The Healing Truth Remix)
  10. The Blackest One (Chapter 11 Remix)
  11. My Stormy Moon (Defiant Machines Remix)
Jetzt kaufen

CattaC @ Web

www.cattac.me
facebook.com/CattaC

CattaC Live

Dezember 2020

Fr11dez20:0023:00Clan of XymoxRüsselsheim, Winter TourArtist:CattaC,Clan Of Xymox,Jesus Complex 0 Add to wishlist

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Agent Side Grinder Remixalbum “REMA/X”

Nachdem Agent Side Grinder letztjährig mit ihrem fünften Longplayer „A/X“ und dem darauf enthaltenen Mix aus Dark-Electro,...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Massiv in Mensch und Rana Arborea: Gestrandet

Am 30.10.2020 erscheint die neue Single „Gestrandet“ von „Massiv in Mensch“ und Rana Arborea.Die musikalische Robinsonade steht...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

CattaC`s drittes Album

Hypnotische Beats beschleunigen den Puls, dunkle Elektroklänge berühren die Tiefen der Seele und eine markante Stimme gibt...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen by Welle:Erdball

Hallo, hier spricht Welle: Erdball! Wir begrüßen Sie recht herzlich zur Übertragung der Sendung...
Weiterlesen

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

CattaC`s drittes Album

Hypnotische Beats beschleunigen den Puls, dunkle Elektroklänge...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
4.1 Band Index

CattaC

CattaCAudiographie Alle...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.2 Videos

Dance My Darling – Love & Hate

CREDITS Filmed by Nik Yefimov & Lev...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Drittes Auger Album kommt im Mai

Die 14 Tracks des neuen Albums erzählen...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen

Popular articles

2̵n̵d̵ ̵f̷a̶c̴e̷ veröffentlichen limitierte EP “Nihilum”

Markus - 0
Eines der stärksten Newcomeralben des letzten Jahres war eindeutig das Debüt "Nemesis" von 2nd Face. Jetzt legt der Mainzer Vincent "Thorn" Uhlig...
Weiterlesen

Aesthetic Perfection

4.1 Band Index Markus - 0
Aesthetic Perfection Audiographie Alle VÖ`s sehen
Weiterlesen

Zoodrake

4.1 Band Index Markus - 0
Zoodrake Audiographie Alle VÖ`s sehen
Weiterlesen

Unzucht (Audiointerview)

1.3 Interviews Karsten Allenstein - 0
Im Rahmen des Amphi Festivals stand uns die Band Unzucht für ein Interview zur Verfügung.
Weiterlesen

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - Markus Schmitz

MEHR STORYS

The Prodigy – Timebomb Zone

Markus - 0

Solar Fake – Sick Of You

Markus - 0
X
X