Donnerstag, Oktober 29, 2020
CattaC – Wintercold

Lyric Video

By Markus

-

CREDITS Music: CattaC Lyrics: Jens Helmis Video by Tamara Llenas Navarro

CattaC – Filthy Tendrils

  1. Filthy Tendrils
  2. The Sorrow In Me
  3. My Stormy Moon
  4. Wintercold
  5. Bloody Kisses
  6. I’m Here For You
  7. She’s The Devil
  8. They’re Watching Us
  9. Wintercold (The Healing Truth Remix)
  10. The Blackest One (Chapter 11 Remix)
  11. My Stormy Moon (Defiant Machines Remix)
CattaC @ Web

www.cattac.me
facebook.com/CattaC

CattaC Live

Dezember 2020

Fr11dez20:0023:00Clan of XymoxRüsselsheim, Winter TourArtist:CattaC,Clan Of Xymox,Jesus Complex

