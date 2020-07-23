Celluloide – L’Europe Après La Pluie (John Foxx Cover)

From the forthcoming Translucide EP. Extra-Limited 7″ EP, 4-track 33rpm, signed clear vinyl edition + download, to be released in September 2020. Secure your copy now and pre-order here: http://www.celluloide.online.fr/c-tra… Cover from 1981 single by John Foxx’s “Europe After The Rain”. https://www.discogs.com/fr/John-Foxx-… Images from Europe during Covid19 lockdown.

Celluloide @ Web

celluloide.online.fr

facebook.com/celluloidemusic

Celluloide Live



Aktueller Monat Datum Titel Artist All !distain [:SITD:] [de:ad:cibel] [x]-Rx 0Kontrol 13th Chime 80s Express A Spell Inside A.I. Zero Absurd Minds Accessory Actors Ad Inferna AD:KeY Adam Is A Girl Addicted Dreams aeon sable Aesthetic Perfection After The Rain Agent Side Grinder Agonoize Aiboforcen Alien Vampires Alienare All The Ashes Alphamay Amduscia Amnistia Analogue-X Anathema Angels & Agony AnnA Lux Antibiosis Antivote Any Second Apoptygma Berzerk Arctic Sunrise Arise-X Armageddon Dildos Árstíðir Ashbury Heights ASP Assemblage 23 Auger Avarice In Audio avoid-a-void Beat Noir Deluxe Beborn Beton Belgrad Beyond Border Beyond Obsession Black Nail Cabaret Blacklist Blind Passenger Blitzmachine BlueForge Blutengel Bragolin Brandenburg Brigade Enzephalon Brutus Burning Gates By The Spirits Bysmarque & Snowwhyte C-Lekktor Cabaret Nocturne Caisaron Cat Rapes Dog CattaC Celluloide Cemetery Sex Fairies Centhron Chainreactor Channel East Chemical Sweet Kid Chrom Clan Of Xymox Collection D`arnell-Andrea Coma Alliance Combichrist Condition One Conscience Consumer Junk Covenant Croona Cryo Cryo-Tekk Culture Kultür Cygnosic Cynical Existence Cyto DAF Darkness on Demand Das Ich DavaNtage De/Vision Death In Rome Decence Defiant Machines Deine Lakaien DELVA DEN.C.T.BUG Depeche Mode Der Blaue Reiter Der Fluch Der Klinke Desastroes Deutsche Bank Diary of Dreams Die drei ??? Die Krupps Die Robo Sapiens DieKlüte digital ENERGY Diodati Diorama District 13 Dive Drangsal Dupont Eden Edenfeld EGGVN EGOamp Einstürzende Neubauten Eisbrecher Eisfabrik EKLIPSE Electronic Frequency Eli van Pike ELM Empathy Test Empirion Endanger Engelsstaub Erdling ES23 Esa ESC (Eden Synthetic Corps) evo-lution Faderhead Faktor 239 Fejd Felix Marc Fiddler's Green Fields of the Nephilim First Aid 4 Souls Fix8:Sed8 Fixmer/McCarthy Forced To Mode Form Form Follows Function Formalin Fractal Age Frame Of Mind Freunde der Technik Front 242 Front Line Assembly Frozen Plasma Funhouse Funker Vogt Future Lied To Us Future Trail Geometric Vision Gimme Shelter Girls Under Glass Global Citizen God Module Golem / xenonoise Grendel Ground Nero HA[A]RP Haedzor Halo Effect Harmjoy Haujobb Heima][ærde Heldmaschine Hemesath Hidden Souls Hocico Holygram Icon Of Coil Ikon In Good Faith In Strict Confidence Insight Intent:Outtake Irfan Iris Jadu Janosch Moldau Jesus Complex Joachim Witt Kaysa KieW Kirlian Camera KMFDM Knight$ Kollaps Kontrast Kraftwerk Krayenzeit L’Âme Immortelle Laibach Larva Lebanon Hanover Les Anges de la Nuit Les Berrtas Letzte Instanz Liebknecht Life On Mars Lighthouse In Darkness Lights A.M. Lights Of Euphoria Linea Aspera Live On Mars LOAD Loell Duinn Loewenhertz London After Midnight Lord of the Lost Lucifer Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys Lykard M.I.N.E M73 Machinista Maerzfeld MajorVoice Manntra Maschinist Massiv In Mensch Massive Ego Melotron Mental Exile Mesh Metallspürhunde microClocks Mills Mind.In.A.Box Minuit Machine Minusheart Mirexxx Model Depose Mondträume Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen My Love Kills MZ.412 Nachtblut Nachtmahr Nature of Wires Neuroactive Neuroticfish Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Nine Seconds Nitzer Ebb Noisuf-X Nordika Nosferatu Novastorm Noyce™ Null Device Null Positiv Nullvektor NZ Of The Wand And The Moon Oldschool Union OMD Omnimar Oomph! Orange Sector Ost+Front Painbastard Pandoria Panic Lift Parade Ground Paradox Obscur Patenbrigade: Wolff Patty Gurdy Perfection Doll Peter Bjärgö Peter Heppner Plastikstrom Pluswelt Festival 2019 Porn Portash POS.:2 Pouppée Fabrikk Priest Pro Patria Project Pitchfork Pseudokrupp Project Psy’Aviah Psyche Purwien & Kowa Rabia Sorda Radioaktivists Rammstein Re.Mind reADJUST Reaper Reichsfeind Reizstrom Relate Remode Reptyle Retrojunkies Ritual Howls Rome Rotersand Rroyce Rue Oberkampf Ruined Conflict S.P.O.C.K Scarlet Dorn Schandmaul Schattenmann Scheuber Schneewittchen Schwarzbund Schwarzschild Scintilla Anima Sea Of Sin Seadrake Seelennacht Sharon Next She Hates Emotions She Past Away Signal Aout 42 Simple Minds Sirus Siva Six Solar Fake Solitary Experiments Soman Sometime The Wolf Sono Sonorus7 Southern Pines Spark! Speed Injektion Stahlmann Stahlnebel & Black Selket State Of The Union Steril Storm Seeker Story Off Straight Towards Sturm Cafè Subject:2 Substaat Subway to Sally Suicide Commando Sündenklang Sunset Wings Synapsyche Synthattack System Noire T.O.Y. Technolorgy Technophobia Tension Control Terrolokaust Terrorfrequenz The Arch The Beauty Of Gemina The Birthday Massacre The Bollock Brothers The Brute : The Cassandra Complex The Eternal Afflict The Exploding Boy The Foreign Resort The House of Usher The Invincible Spirit The Jesus and Mary Chain The Overlookers The Saint Paul The Second Sight The Sisters Of Mercy The Søciety Third Realm TiktAAlik TKKG TOAL Tommi Stumpff Too Dead To Die Torul TR/ST Tri-State Twisted Destiny ue Ultranoire Uncreated Unique Strain Unity One Unplaces Unterschicht Unzucht V2A Vainerz Vanguard Versengold Vive La Fête VNV Nation Vorsprung durch Technik Welle:Erdball Whispering Sons Wiegand Winterkälte Wisborg Wolfchild Wort-Ton XotoX XPQ-21 Yellow Lazarus Zeromancer Zoodrake Zoon Politicon Zweite Jugend Past & Future Events All Only Past Events Only Future Events