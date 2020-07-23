Donnerstag, Juli 23, 2020
Celluloide – L’Europe Après La Pluie (John Foxx Cover)

By Markus

-

From the forthcoming Translucide EP. Extra-Limited 7″ EP, 4-track 33rpm, signed clear vinyl edition + download, to be released in September 2020. Secure your copy now and pre-order here: http://www.celluloide.online.fr/c-tra… Cover from 1981 single by John Foxx’s “Europe After The Rain”. https://www.discogs.com/fr/John-Foxx-… Images from Europe during Covid19 lockdown.

Celluloide @ Web
celluloide.online.fr
facebook.com/celluloidemusic

Celluloide Live

