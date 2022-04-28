1.0 Musik1.1 News

Centhron kündigen neues Album an

Das neue Album "Fylgia" erscheint am 10.06.2022

Markus
von Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.1 NewsCenthron kündigen neues Album an

Diesmal hat es etwas länger gedauert, bis Centhrons neues Album Fylgja entstanden ist. Es gab viel zu tun in diesen abstrakte Zeiten und es brachte Wut und brutalen Hass mit sich, den Mastermind Elmar Schmidt wie eine Therapie für das neue Album nutzt.

Dystopia war voll von weltzerstörerischen Texten, aber diese in Fylgja sind wie eine persönliche Dunkelheit. Das schwärzeste, wovon eine Seele existieren kann. Normalerweise ist Fylgja in der nordischen Mythologie ein freundlicher Geist, aber in Centhron gibt es nur puren Hass und Wahnsinn nach dem Tod und in diesem Fall eine totale Zerstörung der Welt.

Wenn ein Mensch sein wahres Gesicht zeigt, wissen wir alle, dass er eine Rolle wie ein Schauspieler gespielt hat, um nicht das kaltblütige, egoistische Raubtier zu zeigen, das er im Inneren ist. Die Welt wird brennen und Centhron macht den Soundtrack dazu!

Die Tanzflächen der Welt werden brennen, hebt eure Fäuste!

Centhron @ Web


www.centhron.de
www.facebook.com/centhron

Centhron Live

September 2022

Sa24sepGanztägig E-Tropolis Festival 2022OberhausenArtist:Aesthetic Perfection,Agent Side Grinder,Centhron,Faderhead,Grendel,Leæther Strip,Mildreda,Project Pitchfork,Rroyce,Solar Fake,The Joke Jay,Winterkälte 0 Add to wishlist

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

Latest News

1.1 News

SANZ Debütalbum „Let Us Die“

Mit „Let Us Die“ erscheint das erste Soloalbum von SANZ. Auf zehn mitreißenden Tracks...
1.1 News

Après la nuit mit weiterer Singleauskopplung aus Debütalbum

Mit „Dolce Viata” präsentiert die Band Après La Nuit ihre dritte Single, die über...
1.1 News

Alien:Nation`s „The Age Of Satan“ EP

Was da draußen zerbricht und verfault?: Xenomorphs, Reptilianer, Dogons, Aschtarier, Draconianer, Greys und alle...
1.1 News

Zynic mit Album Nummer vier wieder da

Zynic ist ein Ein-Mann-Projekt, das von dem deutschen Musiker H.P. Siemandel im Jahr 2008...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Unterstützen

Mehr Menschen als jemals zuvor lesen das Uselinks Magazin, aber die Werbeeinnahmen gehen rapide auf nahezu 0 zurück und die Kosten steigen. Da wir auf keinen Fall das privat finanzierte Magazin hinter einer Paywall oder ähnlichem verstecken möchten, freuen wir uns über jegliche Unterstützung. Die Spenden werden sicher über Paypal abgewickelt und gehen zu 100% in den Erhalt und Ausbau des Magazins.

Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Alien:Nation`s „The Age Of Satan“ EP

Was da draußen zerbricht und verfault?: Xenomorphs, Reptilianer, Dogons,...
Markus -
1.4 Reviews

Wumpscut – For Those About To Starve

Rudi Ratzinger, besser bekannt unter :Wumpscut: hatte erst sein...
Markus -
1.0 Musik

Tragic Impulse Album Nr. 4

Aus der Stahlstadt Pittsburgh kommt das vierte Album des...
Markus -
1.1 News

Neues Statiqbloom Album

Das Musiklable Sonic Groove freut sich, den bekannten Industrialisten...
Markus -

Neue Klänge
Aktuelle VÖ`s

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X