Mittwoch, März 9, 2022
Start3.0 Listen3.2 StreamingChamaeleon - The Game

Chamaeleon – The Game

It’s been a long 6 years since the release of «Evil Is Good», CHAMAELEON‘s second full-length album, released in December 2015. During this time, the fraternal duo released an EP and a single, as well as engaged in the side project AFTEREFFECT, which released the debut album «Krama» in 2019.

Chamaeleon @ Web

facebook.com/chamaeleonproject

Chamaeleon Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.
- Advertisement -

Mehr hören

- Advertisement -

Beliebt

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Scars Are Soulless Album Nummer Zwei

Das amerikanische Ein-Mann-Projekt Scars Are Soulless hat die Arbeit...
Markus -
1.1 News

Drittes Chamaeleon Album

Seit der Veröffentlichung von "Evil Is Good", dem zweiten...
Markus -
3.2 Streaming

Alien:Nation – Extraterrestrial BIOS Systemshell

The Colombians ALIEN:NATION have returned from another galaxy after...
Markus -
1.1 News

Alien:Nation`s „Extraterrestrial BIOS Systemshell“

Die Kolumbianer von Alien:Nation sind nach einem steilen Rebranding...
Markus -

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X