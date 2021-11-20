Sonntag, November 21, 2021
Circumpolar – Awaiting The Dawn

Der Newcomer Act CIRCUMPOLAR, der aus dem eiskalten und nebeligen Schweden stammt, überraschte die Dark-Elektro-Szene mit der EP „We Will Remain“ und steht für eine stabile und kompromisslose künstlerische Haltung voller Dunkelheit. CIRCUMPOLAR steht zu seinen Wurzeln: das goldene Zeitalter der Electro-Goth-Wave-Musik der 80er Jahre.

facebook.com/Circumpolar1

