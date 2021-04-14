Mittwoch, April 14, 2021
Clicks – Dropdead

By Markus

-

Written and produced by: Wojciech Król Video by: Wojciech Król Taken from the album “G.O.T.H.”

“Dropdead is a homage (ripoff) to a Bonaparte song, which really resonated with me. Being self-centered, egoistic and just plainly rude sometimes, definitely did not help me in past days. I decided to shoot my ego then – literally. Check the video and see for yourself if it helped.”

Clicks @ Web

facebook.com/clicks.music

Clicks Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

