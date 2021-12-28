Dienstag, Dezember 28, 2021
Cold Connection – Close To Nature

(Rational Youth cover)

By Markus

-

YouTube video

Story and video cut by: Stig Wintendorff The video clips with Cold Connection is recorded in Sweden.

Cold Connection @ Web

facebook.com/ColdConnection
instagram.com/cold_connection

Cold Connection Live

