Mittwoch, Dezember 1, 2021
Cold Connection – Strange Kind of Paradise

By Markus

-

YouTube video

Story and video cut by: Stig Wintendorff The video with Cold Connection is recorded in Sweden. Thanks for creative video images to: Kelly L, Matthias Groeneveld, Theo Doulke, Moses Justin, Ojyrai Films and Luciann Photography

Cold Connection @ Web

facebook.com/ColdConnection
instagram.com/cold_connection

Cold Connection Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

