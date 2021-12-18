Sonntag, Dezember 19, 2021
Cold Connection – Trocadero

By Markus

YouTube video

Story and video cut by: Stig Wintendorff The video clips with Cold Connection is recorded in Sweden. A big thanks for the soldier shootings to: Mikhail Nilov, www.dreamwood.pro, Los Angeles, US

Cold Connection @ Web

facebook.com/ColdConnection
instagram.com/cold_connection

Cold Connection Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Soman`s „Vision“

Ein drastisches Album für drastische Zeiten: Mit "Vision" legt Soman eindrucksvoll nach und beschreitet...

Eisfabrik – 7even Days of Darkness

Taken from the upcoming album "Life Below Zero" Release:...
Beyond Border – Simplify

"Simplify" from our debut Album "Awakening" out nowMusic-Michael "Deity"...
Rupesh Cartel – Embers

Endlich wieder ein Lebenszeichen des schwedischen Synthpop Duos! https://open.spotify.com/album/7tLm6pngdRZIV59WpjIA3g
District 13 – Autumn Leaves

Electro Pop für den Herbst!Der Herbst ist die Jahreszeit,...
