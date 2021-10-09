Samstag, Oktober 9, 2021
Conscience – Hardware_revisited

von Markus

Anlässlich des 30-jährigen Jubiläums gibt es nach der Single „The reason“ das Album „Harware_revisited“ von Conscience.
So neu ist das Album eigentlich gar nicht, aber aus Anlaß des 30-jährigen Jubiläums wurde auf Basis der alten Instrumentalversionen von 1997 das Album „Hardware“ überarbeitet.

Herausgekommen ist ein Werk, welches damals schon einen eigenständigen Sound hatte und die Stücke in neuem Glanz erstrahlen lässt. Zusätzlich sind auch alle Songs als überarbeitete Instrumentalversionen verfügbar.

Nähere Informationen zur Geschichte des neuen und alten Albums gibt es in einem Podcast

YouTube video

Conscience @ Web

www.conscience-music.de
facebook.com/ConsciencePop/

Conscience Live

