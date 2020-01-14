Dienstag, Januar 14, 2020
Croona präsentiert neues Album

Croona - Nobody Loves You erscheint am 17.Januar 2020

Mit “Nobody Loves You” präsentiert Fredrik Croona sein Follow Up Album zum Debutalbum “Memento Mori”. Nach der Vorbsingle “Dare To Die” (u.a. mit Remixen von Schwarzstern, Antibody & Stahlschlag) präsentiert der “Cynical Existence” Mastermind ein Album voller Dunkelheit und Melancholie, angereichert mit eingängigen Refrains und wuchtigen Clubbeats.

Mit Songs wie “Crawl” oder “Confessions” liefert “Nobody Loves You” einige böse und dunkle Songs, welche die Bandbreite des musikalischen Könnens der “schwedischen Einmann Armee” veranschaulichen.

Als besonderes Bonbon finden sich auf “Nobody Loves You” Gastauftritte von Xavier Morales (Ruined Conflict) sowie Lis Van Den Akker (bekannt von Gastauftritten bei Die Krupps und Frozen Plasma). Mit Sicherheit das bisher ausgefeilteste Werk von “Croona”, irgendwo zwischen Futurepop, harten Electrobeats und purer Elektronik. Als Verstärkung beim Songwriting und der Produktion konnte Fredrik Croona “George Klontzas” von “PreEmptive strike 0.1” auf “Nobody Loves You” gewinnen.

