Dienstag, Dezember 21, 2021
Cryo`s Valium

von Markus

Die dritte und lang erwartete Single aus Cryos hochgelobtem Album „The Fall Of Man“ ist der Track „Valium“.

Nach dem Konzept der letzten Singles „Control“ und „Sanitartium“, die beide hoch in den deutschen Alternative-Charts waren, hat die Band einige sowohl neue als auch etablierte Namen wie Zynic, Northbourne und Wesenberg (Rotersand) eingeladen, die volle Kontrolle über den Track zu übernehmen.

Von 100% reinen Energie- und Dancefloor-Fillern bis hin zu langsameren Ambient-Versionen über 50 Minuten Gesamtspielzeit ist auf dieser fantastischen EP alles vertreten.

Cryo Live

Juni 2022

Fr17junGanztägigSa18Nachholtermin Dark im ParkArternBisheriger Termin 18.06.2021Artist:Absurd Minds,Angels & Agony,Cryo,digital ENERGY,Edenfeld,Intent:Outtake,Kaysa,Plastikstrom,Solitary Experiments,The Invincible Spirit 0 Add to wishlist

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

