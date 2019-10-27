Sonntag, Oktober 27, 2019
Cynical Existence sind mit dem Album “Rebirth” wieder da

By Markus

-

Cynical Existence ist mit dem Nachfolger des 2017er Albums “Dying Light” wieder da.

“Rebirth” ist der nächste logische Schritt in der Evolution der zynischen Existenz. Den dunklen Electro/Agrotech-Act vollständig fallen lassen und zum aggressiven, aber melodischen Metal in Kombination mit Synthesizern übergehend.

Den Hörer erwarten 10 Tracks mit viel Abwechslung und vielen neuen Elementen. Aber auch einige erkennbare typische zynische Existenzgeräusche.

Cynical Existence @ Web
www.cynicalexistence.com
facebook.com/cynicalexistenceband

Cynical Existence Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

