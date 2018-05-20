Damsel in the Dollhouse – PROVOKED the Provocateur Remixes

- Vamp on the Dancefloor (Steven OLaf Mix) 05:26
- Tick Tock (Chasing Oblivion Remix by Scrape) 04:19
- Shroud (Slighter’s 12 Inch Club Mix) 04:36
- Concubine (Witch Burning Mix by Sawtooth) 05:30
- Fever Dream (Cold Sweat Mix by Jeff Appleton) 04:47
- Wicked Girl (Remix by Cristabel Christo) 05:09
- Legion (Paracas Mix) 04:36
- Triggered (Out Out Version) 04:25
- Fever Dream (Carr Tell Remix by Justin Carr) 03:34
- Wicked Girl (End of the World Remix by 27 Hour Day) 04:29
- Shroud (Inside the Circle Mix by Blackcell) 04:13
- Poison Water (GravitySlip Mix) 03:58
- Fever Dream (Ananel’s Voices Remix by Kevin Muller) 04:18
- Legion (Psystyle restraints applied by Mixtress Pendula) 04:23
- Wicked Girl (Microwaved Slow Dance Mix) 04:31
- Triggered (Mood Swings in the Padded Cell Mix by RED) 01:59
- Poison Water (How Green is My Toupee Remix) 08:05
- Fever Dream (Growl Mix by Gross National Produkt) 05:16
- Shroud (Oira 317 Remix) 04:57
- Vamp on the Dancefloor (Agrippa’s ‘Box of Motherland’ Earth Mix) 07:00
- Provocateur (Damsel’s Sweet Revenge Mix) 04:13
- Black and Blue (Damsel’s Pants on Fire Mix) 03:48
- Majesty (Damsel’s Dance Party at the Palace Mix) 04:53
Leave a Reply