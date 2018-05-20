Damsel in the Dollhouse – PROVOKED the Provocateur Remixes

Free Music 0 comments
Share
You are reading
Damsel in the Dollhouse – PROVOKED the Provocateur Remixes

  1. Vamp on the Dancefloor (Steven OLaf Mix) 05:26
  2. Tick Tock (Chasing Oblivion Remix by Scrape) 04:19
  3. Shroud (Slighter’s 12 Inch Club Mix) 04:36
  4. Concubine (Witch Burning Mix by Sawtooth) 05:30
  5. Fever Dream (Cold Sweat Mix by Jeff Appleton) 04:47
  6. Wicked Girl (Remix by Cristabel Christo) 05:09
  7. Legion (Paracas Mix) 04:36
  8. Triggered (Out Out Version) 04:25
  9. Fever Dream (Carr Tell Remix by Justin Carr) 03:34
  10. Wicked Girl (End of the World Remix by 27 Hour Day) 04:29
  11. Shroud (Inside the Circle Mix by Blackcell) 04:13
  12. Poison Water (GravitySlip Mix) 03:58
  13. Fever Dream (Ananel’s Voices Remix by Kevin Muller) 04:18
  14. Legion (Psystyle restraints applied by Mixtress Pendula) 04:23
  15. Wicked Girl (Microwaved Slow Dance Mix) 04:31
  16. Triggered (Mood Swings in the Padded Cell Mix by RED) 01:59
  17. Poison Water (How Green is My Toupee Remix) 08:05
  18. Fever Dream (Growl Mix by Gross National Produkt) 05:16
  19. Shroud (Oira 317 Remix) 04:57
  20. Vamp on the Dancefloor (Agrippa’s ‘Box of Motherland’ Earth Mix) 07:00
  21. Provocateur (Damsel’s Sweet Revenge Mix) 04:13
  22. Black and Blue (Damsel’s Pants on Fire Mix) 03:48
  23. Majesty (Damsel’s Dance Party at the Palace Mix) 04:53
Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp
Markus Schmitz

Gründer des E-Zines [U]selinks.de

Leave a Reply

© Markus Schmitz 2004 - 2018
This website uses cookies to offer you the best experience online. By continuing to use our website, you agree to the use of cookies.
Learn More I Agree