Montag, Dezember 13, 2021
davaNtage – Blinders

Die deutsche Dark-Electroband davaNtage veröffentlicht im Dezember 2021 ihr insgesamt 6. Studioalbum. 14 Jahre nach „Over The Pass“, erscheint nun „Blinders“. Der typische dNt Sound wird um einige Facetten erweitert, so gehören jetzt Synthwave, Big Beat und Electronica wie selbstverständlich dazu, ohne die eigenen Wurzeln zu verwischen.

DavaNtage

german electroband davaNtage formed in 1996 DavaNtage Audiographie Alle VÖ`s sehen https://open.spotify.com/artist/6VYpT343ksiL3f5RK0LyH2 DavaNtage...
