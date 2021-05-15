Dead Lights – Dead Lights

Samstag, Mai 15, 2021
After their two well-received debut EPs in 2020 (‘Death Pop’ and ‘Hex’), the enigmatic duo now presents their highly anticipated debut album. ‘Dead Lights’ showcases the duo’s visceral and sleazy hybrid of hard hitting dance beats, monumental synth bass lines and catchy vocals in 9 brand new songs.

Dead Lights @ Web

www.deadlights.band
facebook.com/officialdeadlights

