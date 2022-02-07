Montag, Februar 7, 2022
Dead Lights – Doom Doom Trash

By Markus

YouTube video

‘Doom Doom Trash’ is a song about the cathartic experience of submerging oneself in loud music, pumping bass, flashing lights and additional stimulants of choice. A celebration of glamorous and seedy nightlife that has been sorely missed these last years. Performance by Marion Bosetti Saul filmed by Amy Crutcher Richard & Marion filmed by Auke Hamers Video edited by Dead Lights Thanks: TAC, Bukuru, Cold Transmission Music

Dead Lights @ Web

www.deadlights.band
facebook.com/officialdeadlights

Dead Lights Live

Juni 2022

Fr03junGanztägig 29. Wave-Gotik-TreffenLeipzigArtist:A Split Second,Accessory,Aesthetic Perfection,Blacklist,Brandenburg,By The Spirits,Cabaret Nocturne,Clan Of Xymox,Collection D,Combichrist,Corvus Corax,Cut Hands,Dead Lights,Death In Rome,Diodati,Eisfabrik,Esa,Fix8:Sed8,Funhouse,Horskh,KMFDM,Liebknecht,Lights Of Euphoria,Metallspürhunde,Minuit Machine,Noisuf-X,Paralyzzer,Rabia Sorda,Reichsfeind,S.P.O.C.K,The Devil & The Universe,VNV Nation,XotoX

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

