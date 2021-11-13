Sonntag, November 14, 2021
Dead Lights – The Raven

official video

By Markus

-

YouTube video

Featuring an exclusive remix of ‚The Raven’ by DEAD LIGHTS. Original version appears on the album ‘Dead Lights’BIOGRAPHY Androgynous and visceral creators of raw art that disrupts gender and genre, electronic duo DEAD LIGHTS (founded in 2020) fuel their dark alternative electronic dance sound with punk energy and catchy lyricism. Glamgoth? Cyberelectro? Industrial Dance? Disguised as dark, sleazy electropop, DEAD LIGHTS create their own personal blend of monumental synth bass lines and gritty sounds, elaborate vocal arrangements and brutal, dance-orientated beats.

Dead Lights @ Web

www.deadlights.band
facebook.com/officialdeadlights

Dead Lights Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

