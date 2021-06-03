Donnerstag, Juni 3, 2021
Death Loves Veronica: Drittes Album

von Markus

Chemical, das neue Album von Death Loves Veronica, ist eine perverse, dunkel-elektronische Reise, die von Themen wie Nihilismus, Hemmung und Täuschung durchdrungen ist.

Angereichert mit Post-Industrial- und Gothic-Einflüssen, ist dieses Album eine Korruption des Erwarteten und spiegelt die Desillusion unserer Zeit wider. Aufgenommen mit analogen Synthesizern und minimaler Gitarrenarbeit, ist Chemical ein gewagtes Unterfangen für die Solokünstlerin Veronica Campbell.

Veronica nahm das Gerüst dieses Albums innerhalb von zwei Wochen auf, während sie sich von einer intensiven gesundheitsbedingten Operation erholte. Mit eingeschränktem Gebrauch ihrer Arme tauchte sie in die technischen Möglichkeiten ihrer bevorzugten Synthesizer ein, wobei sie obsessiv an jedem einzelnen Sound feilte und, wie üblich, von der Verwendung von MIDI Abstand nahm. Der Titel des Albums ist eine Erinnerung an das, was die Menschheit kollektiv antreibt – und was unseren Schmerz verstärken oder abstumpfen kann. Dieses Album erzählt eine dunkle Geschichte. Es ist getrieben und angetrieben von einem abweichenden Inneren, ein Ausdruck des wahren Selbst der Künstlerin.

Death Loves Veronica @ Web

www.veronicacampbellofficial.com
facebook.com/deathlovesveronica

Death Loves Veronica Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

