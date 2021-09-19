Sonntag, September 19, 2021
Death Loves Veronica – Fuck Like Me

By Markus

YouTube video

“F*ck Like Me” music, mixing, and mastering Nero Bellum. Lyrics and vocals Veronica Campbell. Music video directed by Veronica Campbell. This track is available as part of a 2 track EP, Deception. Copyright 2021.

Death Loves Veronica @ Web

www.veronicacampbellofficial.com
facebook.com/deathlovesveronica
instagram.com/verocampbell

Death Loves Veronica Live

