Montag, Dezember 2, 2019
Defiant Machines – Paradise

By Markus

-

“Paradise” is taken from the upcoming Album “Ominous Beauty”.

Defiant Machines @ Web
facebook.com/DefiantMachines
instagram.com/defiant_machines

