DEN.C.T.BUG

Discographie / Termine / Fotos / News

1.2 Videos

DEN.C.T.BUG – Spleen

Markus - 0
Das Video zum gleichnamigen Album.
Ultra Dark Radio – Compilation II

Markus - 0
Nach dem enormen Erfolg der Ultra Dark Radio - Compilation I., welche kostenfrei unter www.Ultra-Dark-Radio.com zum Download erhältlich ist, wurde eine zweite...
DEN.C.T.BUG Audiographie

DEN.C.T.BUG @ Web

www.denctbug.de
www.facebook.com/denctbug

DEN.C.T.BUG Live

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Avoid-A-Void are back!

Das aus NRW stammende Duo Avoid-A-Void steht bereits länger als Geheimtipp für Synthpop im Sinne von „Klasse...
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Uncreated`s “Leaving Now”

Mit der EP erscheint der erste Vorbote des im Herbst 2020 erscheinenden neuen Uncreated Albums. Auf der...
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

In Good Faith melden sich mit neuer Single

Die aus Salzgitter stammende Formation In Good Faith, meldet sich dieser Tage mit der Single "I´m still...
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Straight Towards – Sonne und Regen

Straight Towards, das sind Stephan Schulz und Thomas Rückert. Aus einer jahrelangen Freundschaft aus Kindheitstagen, haben sie...
