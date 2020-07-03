Den.C.T.Bug`s Spleen ist da

Freitag, Juli 3, 2020
By Markus

Lange war es ruhig um Den.C.T.Bug, doch seit heute das neue „Baby“ schreien und laut sein. Euch erfreuen, schockieren und berühren. Mal sanft, mal laut – ok, vorwiegend laut, aber immer aus tiefstem Herzen.

Die ersten Tracks hatte das Duo bereits vor drei Jahren vorgestellt, jetzt sind die Arbeiten zu dem Werk endlich beendet, in Form gebracht und ins Netzt gestellt.

DEN.C.T.BUG – Spleen

  1. Spleen 03:42
  2. Blockwart 04:09
  3. Mary 03:31
  4. Kopfkrieg 03:14
  5. Abgründe 04:09
  6. Furchtlos 04:12
  7. Höllenhund 04:16
  8. Morpheus 05:21
  9. Waidwerk 04:21
  10. Straftäter 06:36
Jetzt kaufen

DEN.C.T.BUG @ Web

www.denctbug.de
www.facebook.com/denctbug

DEN.C.T.BUG Live

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

