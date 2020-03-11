Depeche Mode – Violator / The 12″ Singles

Mit der „Violator | The 12″ Singles Box“ setzten Depeche Mode die Vinyl Box Serie fort. Die Sammlerausgabe, enthält zehn 12-Zoll-Vinyl-Discs mit den Singles “Personal Jesus”, “Enjoy The Silence”, “Policy Of Truth”, “World In My Eyes” und wichtigen B-Seiten.

Seit ihren frühesten Tagen als Band haben Depeche Mode für 12-Zoll-Vinyl geworben und die einzigartige Kraft des Formats und die Wege der Innovation, die das Format eröffnet, genutzt. Die 12-Zoll-Single ermöglichte es der Band, neue klangliche Möglichkeiten zu erforschen, während die physische Schönheit der Verpackung Depeche Mode Raum zur Entwicklung einer anspruchsvollen und souveränen visuellen Ästhetik gab. Depeche Mode nutzten ihre Single-Diskographie als Mittel, um ihren Fans Remixe und andere musikalische Köstlichkeiten anzubieten.

„Violator“ erweitertet Depeche Modes zunehmend umwerfende Serie von 12-Zoll-Singles (mit einer praktisch beispiellosen Anzahl von Remixen allein für “Personal Jesus”). Violator machte die Fans mit einigen der beständigsten Songs des DM-Katalogs bekannt, darunter “Enjoy The Silence”, “Policy Of Truth” und “World In My Eyes”.

„Violator | The 12″ Singles“ enthält die Original- und Sonderausgaben jeder Single, einschließlich der geätzten Vinyl-Version von “Enjoy The Silence”, der blau versiegelten Ausgabe von “World In My Eyes” sowie eine Bonus-Promo 12″ von “World In My Eyes”, die exklusive Raritäten enthält.

Depeche Mode @ Web

www.depechemode.com

www.depechemode.de

facebook.com/depechemode

Depeche Mode Live



Aktueller Monat Artist All [:SITD:] [de:ad:cibel] [x]-Rx 0Kontrol 13th Chime 80s Express A Spell Inside A.I. Zero Absurd Minds Accessory Actors Ad Inferna Adam Is A Girl aeon sable Aesthetic Perfection After The Rain Agent Side Grinder Agonoize Aiboforcen Alienare All The Ashes Alphamay Amduscia Amnistia Analogue-X Anathema Angels & Agony AnnA Lux Antibiosis Antivote Any Second Apoptygma Berzerk Arctic Sunrise Arise-X Armageddon Dildos Árstíðir Ashbury Heights ASP Assemblage 23 Auger avoid-a-void Beborn Beton Belgrad Beyond Obsession Blacklist Blind Passenger Blitzmachine Blutengel Bragolin Brandenburg Brutus Burning Gates By The Spirits Bysmarque & Snowwhyte C-Lekktor Cabaret Nocturne Caisaron Cat Rapes Dog CattaC Celluloide Centhron Chainreactor Channel East Chemical Sweet Kid Chrom Collection D`arnell-Andrea Coma Alliance Combichrist Condition One Consumer Junk Covenant Croona Cryo Cryo-Tekk Culture Kultür Cygnosic Cynical Existence Cyto DAF Darkness on Demand Das Ich De/Vision Death In Rome Decence Defiant Machines Deine Lakaien Depeche Mode Der Blaue Reiter Der Fluch Deutsche Bank Diary of Dreams Die drei ??? Die Krupps DieKlüte digital ENERGY Diodati Diorama District 13 Dive Drangsal Dupont Eden EGGVN EGOamp Einstürzende Neubauten Eisbrecher Eisfabrik Eli van Pike ELM Empathy Test Empirion Engelsstaub Erdling Esa ESC (Eden Synthetic Corps) evo-lution Faderhead Faktor 239 Fejd Felix Marc Fields of the Nephilim First Aid 4 Souls Fix8:Sed8 Fixmer/McCarthy Forced To Mode Form Follows Function Formalin Fractal Age Frame Of Mind Freunde der Technik Front 242 Front Line Assembly Frozen Plasma Funhouse Funker Vogt Future Lied To Us Future Trail Gimme Shelter Girls Under Glass Global Citizen Golem / xenonoise Grendel HA[A]RP Haedzor Halo Effect Harmjoy Heima][ærde Heldmaschine Hemesath Hidden Souls Hocico Holygram Icon Of Coil Ikon In Good Faith In Strict Confidence Insight Intent:Outtake Irfan Iris Jadu Janosch Moldau Joachim Witt KieW Kirlian Camera KMFDM Knight$ Kollaps Kontrast Kraftwerk Krayenzeit Laibach Lebanon Hanover Les Anges de la Nuit Les Berrtas Letzte Instanz Liebknecht Lighthouse In Darkness Lights A.M. Lights Of Euphoria Linea Aspera Live On Mars LOAD Loell Duinn Loewenhertz London After Midnight Lord of the Lost Lucifer Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys M.I.N.E M73 Machinista Maerzfeld MajorVoice Maschinist Massiv In Mensch Massive Ego Melotron Mental Exile Mesh Metallspürhunde Mills Mind.In.A.Box Minuit Machine Mirexxx Model Depose Mondträume My Love Kills MZ.412 Nachtblut Nachtmahr Nature of Wires Neuroactive Neuroticfish Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Nitzer Ebb Noisuf-X Nordika Nosferatu Novastorm Null Device Null Positiv Nullvektor NZ Of The Wand And The Moon Oldschool Union OMD Omnimar Oomph! Orange Sector Ost+Front Parade Ground Paradox Obscur Patenbrigade: Wolff Patty Gurdy's Circle Perfection Doll Peter Bjärgö Peter Heppner Pluswelt Festival 2019 Porn Portash POS.:2 Pouppée Fabrikk Priest Pro Patria Project Pitchfork Psy’Aviah Psyche Purwien & Kowa Radioaktivists Rammstein Re.Mind reADJUST Reaper Reichsfeind Reizstrom Ritual Howls Rome Rotersand Rroyce Rue Oberkampf Ruined Conflict S.P.O.C.K Scarlet Dorn Schandmaul Schattenmann Scheuber Schneewittchen Schwarzschild Scintilla Anima Sea Of Sin Seadrake Seelennacht Sharon Next She Past Away Signal Aout 42 Simple Minds Siva Six Solar Fake Solitary Experiments Sono Sonorus7 Southern Pines Spark! Stahlmann Stahlnebel & Black Selket State Of The Union Steril Sturm Cafè Suicide Commando Sunset Wings Synapsyche Synthattack System Noire T.O.Y. Technolorgy Technophobia Tension Control Terrolokaust Terrorfrequenz The Arch The Beauty Of Gemina The Birthday Massacre The Cassandra Complex The Eternal Afflict The Exploding Boy The Foreign Resort The Jesus and Mary Chain The Overlookers The Second Sight The Sisters Of Mercy The Søciety Third Realm TiktAAlik TKKG TOAL Tommi Stumpff Too Dead To Die Torul TR/ST Tri-State Twisted Destiny ue Ultranoire Uncreated Unity One Unplaces Unterschicht Unzucht V2A Vainerz Vanguard Vive La Fête VNV Nation Vorsprung durch Technik Welle:Erdball Whispering Sons Winterkälte Wisborg Wolfchild Wort-Ton XotoX XPQ-21 Yellow Lazarus Zeromancer Zoodrake Zoon Politicon Zweite Jugend Past & Future Events All Only Past Events Only Future Events