Mittwoch, März 11, 2020
1.0 Musik 1.1 News Depeche Mode - Violator / The 12" Singles
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Depeche Mode – Violator / The 12″ Singles

By Markus

-

- Advertisment -

Mit der „Violator | The 12″ Singles Box“ setzten Depeche Mode die Vinyl Box Serie fort. Die Sammlerausgabe, enthält zehn 12-Zoll-Vinyl-Discs mit den Singles “Personal Jesus”, “Enjoy The Silence”, “Policy Of Truth”, “World In My Eyes” und wichtigen B-Seiten.

Seit ihren frühesten Tagen als Band haben Depeche Mode für 12-Zoll-Vinyl geworben und die einzigartige Kraft des Formats und die Wege der Innovation, die das Format eröffnet, genutzt. Die 12-Zoll-Single ermöglichte es der Band, neue klangliche Möglichkeiten zu erforschen, während die physische Schönheit der Verpackung Depeche Mode Raum zur Entwicklung einer anspruchsvollen und souveränen visuellen Ästhetik gab. Depeche Mode nutzten ihre Single-Diskographie als Mittel, um ihren Fans Remixe und andere musikalische Köstlichkeiten anzubieten.

„Violator“ erweitertet Depeche Modes zunehmend umwerfende Serie von 12-Zoll-Singles (mit einer praktisch beispiellosen Anzahl von Remixen allein für “Personal Jesus”). Violator machte die Fans mit einigen der beständigsten Songs des DM-Katalogs bekannt, darunter “Enjoy The Silence”, “Policy Of Truth” und “World In My Eyes”.

„Violator | The 12″ Singles“ enthält die Original- und Sonderausgaben jeder Single, einschließlich der geätzten Vinyl-Version von “Enjoy The Silence”, der blau versiegelten Ausgabe von “World In My Eyes” sowie eine Bonus-Promo 12″ von “World In My Eyes”, die exklusive Raritäten enthält.

Depeche Mode @ Web
www.depechemode.com
www.depechemode.de
facebook.com/depechemode

Depeche Mode Live

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

The Eternal Afflict`s “Ballads, Bombs & Beauties”

Beeinflusst durch Dark Wave Pioniere wie Christian Death, Bauhaus oder Virgin Prunes formierten sich 1989 die deutsche...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Heimataerde`s “Eigengrab”

Es ist soweit. Nach mehr als drei Jahren kreativer Pause erscheint das langerwartete Heimataerde Album "Eigengrab". Mit...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Depeche Mode – Violator / The 12″ Singles

Mit der „Violator | The 12" Singles Box“ setzten Depeche Mode die Vinyl Box Serie fort. Die Sammlerausgabe,...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Amduscia melden sich mit “Existe” zurück

Aggrotech aus Mexiko –das war von Anfang an eine hochexplosive Mischung, und Amduscia sind seit ihrem Debüt...
Weiterlesen
- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

“Spirits in the forest“ ein Depeche Mode Film

2017/starteten Depeche Mode ihre Global Spirit Tour,...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Depeche Mode veröffentlichen weitere Boxen

Die Tracks der Maxi-Singles, mit denen die...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
2.1 Live in Concert

Forced To Mode

Den sonst so kritischen Depeche...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen

Zwei weitere Depeche Mode Singles Box Sets kommen im Dezember

Die große Depeche Mode Fan Gemeinde hätte zu Weihnachten,...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
Kontaktieren Sie uns: markus@uselinks.de
©
X
X