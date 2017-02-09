Depeche Mode – Where’s the Revolution

“Where’s The Revolution” from the new album ‘Spirit’ out March 17th.

Lyrics:

You’ve been kept down
You’ve been pushed ’round
You’ve been lied to
You’ve been fed truths
Who’s making your decisions
You or your religion
Your government, yourcountries
You patriotic junkies

Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down
Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down

You’ve been pissed on
For too long
Your rights abused
Your views refused
They manipulate and threaten
With terror as a weapon
Scare you till you’re stupefied
Wear you down until you’re on their side

Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down
Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down

The train is coming
The train is coming
The train is coming
The train is coming
So get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Get on board
The engine’s humming
The engine’s humming
The engine’s humming
The engine’s humming
So get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Get on board

Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down
Where’s the revolution
Come on people
You’re letting me down

DatumStadtLocationLand
Tour: Global Spirit Tour
06.06.17KölnRheinEnergieStadionGermany
Add
 Zeit: 19:45. Adresse: Aachener Str. 999. Tickets
07.06.17DresdenFestwiese (Ostragehege)Germany
Add
 Zeit: 19:45. Tickets
09.06.17MünchenOlympiastadionGermany
Add
 Zeit: 19:45. Adresse: Spiridon-Louis-Ring 27. Tickets
11.06.17HannoverHDI ArenaGermany
Add
 Zeit: 19:45. Adresse: Robert-Enke-Straße. Tickets
20.06.17Frankfurt am MainCommerzbank-ArenaGermany
Add
 Zeit: 19:45. Adresse: Mörfelder Landstraße 362. Tickets
22.06.17BerlinOlympiastadionGermany
Add
 Zeit: 19:45. Adresse: Olympischer Platz 3. Tickets
04.07.17GelsenkirchenVeltins-ArenaGermany
Add
 Zeit: 19:45. Adresse: Arenaring 1. Tickets
08.10.17LeipzigFestwieseGermany
Add
 Adresse: Am Sportforum 1.

