Depeche Mode`s “Mode Box”

Depeche Mode veröffentlichen zum 40. Bandjubiläum eine 18 CD starke Box.
Die Box enthält alle 14 Studioalben der Band sowie vier CDs mit 63 Songs, die auf keinem Album erschienen sind, B-Seiten und weiterem Bonus-Material aus den Jahren 1981 bis 2017. Darunter ist auch das bisher unveröffentlichte Bowie-Cover „Heroes“ („Highline Session Version)“. Daneben liegt der Box ein 228 Seiten starkes Buch mit allen Texte und Fotos bei.
Die Box kann ab sofort bei Amazon vorbestellt werden.
Depeche Mode @ Web
www.depechemode.com
www.depechemode.de
facebook.com/depechemode
Depeche Mode Live
Trackliste
CD 1
01. New Life
02. I Sometimes Wish I Was Dead
03. Puppets
04. Boys Say Go!
05. Nodisco
06. What’s Your Name?
07. Photographic
08. Tora! Tora! Tora!
09. Big Muff
10. Any Second Now (Voices)
11. Just Can’t Get Enough
CD 2
01. Leave in Silence
02. My Secret Garden
03. Monument
04. Nothing to Fear
05. See You
06. Satellite
07. The Meaning of Love
08. A Photograph of You
09. Shouldn’t Have Done That
10. The Sun and the Rainfall2
CD 3
01. Love, In Itself
02. More Than a Party
03. Pipeline
04. Everything Counts
05. Two Minute Warning
06. Shame
07. The Landscape Is Changing
08. Told You So
09. And Then…
10. Everything Counts (Reprise)
CD 4
01. Something to Do
02. Lie to Me
03. People Are People
04. It Doesn’t Matter
05. Stories of Old
06. Somebody
07. Master and Servant
08. If You Want
09. Blasphemous Rumours
CD 5
01. Black Celebration
02. Fly On the Windscreen (Final)
03. A Question of Lust
04. Sometimes
05. It Doesn’t Matter Two
06. A Question of Time
07. Stripped
08. Here Is the House
09. World Full of Nothing
10. Dressed In Black
11. New Dress
CD 6
01. Never Let Me Down Again
02. The Things You Said
03. Strangelove
04. Sacred
05. Little 15
06. Behind the Wheel
07. I Want You Now
08. To Have and to Hold
09. Nothing
10. Pimpf
CD 7
01. World In My Eyes
02. Sweetest Perfection
03. Personal Jesus
04. Halo
05. Waiting for the Night
06. Enjoy the Silence
07. Policy of Truth
08. Blue Dress
09. Clean
CD 8
01. I Feel You
02. Walking in My Shoes
03. Condemnation
04. Mercy in You
05. Judas
06. In Your Room
07. Get Right With Me
08. Rush
09. One Caress
10. Higher Love
CD 9
01. Barrel of a Gun
02. The Love Thieves
03. Home
04. It’s No Good
05. Uselink
06. Useless
07. Sister of Night
08. Jazz Thieves
09. Freestate
10. The Bottom Line
11. Insight
12. Junior Painkiller
CD 10
01. Dream On
02. Shine
03. The Sweetest Condition
04. When the Body Speaks
05. The Dead of Night
06. Lovetheme
07. Freelove
08. Comatose
09. I Feel Loved
10. Breathe
11. Easy Tiger
12. I Am You
13. Goodnight Lovers
CD 11
01. A Pain That I’m Used To
02. John the Revelator
03. Suffer Well
04. The Sinner in Me
05. Precious
06. Macro
07. I Want It All
08. Nothing’s Impossible
09. Introspectre
10. Damaged People
11. Lilian
12. The Darkest Star
CD 12
01. In Chains
02. Hole to Feed
03. Wrong
04. Fragile Tension
05. Little Soul
06. In Sympathy
07. Peace
08. Come Back
09. Spacewalker
10. Perfect
11. Miles Away / The Truth Is
12. Jezebel
13. Corrupt
CD 13
01. Welcome to My World
02. Angel
03. Heaven
04. Secret to the End
05. My Little Universe
06. Slow
07. Broken
08. The Child Inside
09. Soft Touch / Raw Nerve
10. Should Be Higher
11. Alone
12. Soothe My Soul
13. Goodbye
CD 14
01. Going Backwards
02. Where’s the Revolution
03. The Worst Crime
04. Scum
05. You Move
06. Cover Me
07. Eternal
08. Poison Heart
09. So Much Love
10. Poorman
11. No More (This is the Last Time)
12. Fail
CD 15
01. Photographic
02. Sometimes I Wish I Was Dead
03. Dreaming of Me
04. Ice Machine
05. Shout!
06. Any Second Now
07. Now This Is Fun
08. Oberkorn (It’s a Small Town)
09. Excerpt from: My Secret Garden
10. Further Excerpts from: My Secret Garden
11. Get the Balance Right!
12. The Great Outdoors!
13. Work Hard
14. Fools
15. In Your Memory
16. (Set Me Free) Remotivate Me
17. Shake the Disease
18. Flexible
19. It’s Called a Heart
20. Fly On the Windscreen
CD 16
01. Dressed In Black
02. But Not Tonight
03. Breathing In Fumes
04. Black Day
05. Christmas Island
06. Agent Orange
07. Fpmip
08. Pleasure, Little Treasure
09. Route 66
10. Stjarna
11. Sonata No 14 in C#m (Moonlight Sonata)
12. Dangerous
13. Memphisto
14. Sibeling
15. Kaleid
16. Happiest Girl
17. Sea of Sin
CD 17
01. My Joy
02. Death’s Door
03. Death’s Door
04. Slowblow
05. Painkiller
06. Only When I Lose Myself
07. Surrender
08. Headstar
09. Easy Tiger
10. Dirt
11. Zenstation
12. Free
13. Newborn
14. Better Days
15. Martyr
CD 18
01. Oh Well
02. Oh Well
03. Light
04. The Sun and the Moon and the Stars
05. Ghost
06. Esque
07. Long Time Lie
08. Happens All the Time
09. Always
10. All That’s Mine
11. Heroes