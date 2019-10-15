Depeche Mode`s “Mode Box”

Depeche Mode veröffentlichen zum 40. Bandjubiläum eine 18 CD starke Box.

Die Box enthält alle 14 Studioalben der Band sowie vier CDs mit 63 Songs, die auf keinem Album erschienen sind, B-Seiten und weiterem Bonus-Material aus den Jahren 1981 bis 2017. Darunter ist auch das bisher unveröffentlichte Bowie-Cover „Heroes“ („Highline Session Version)“. Daneben liegt der Box ein 228 Seiten starkes Buch mit allen Texte und Fotos bei.

Die Box kann ab sofort bei Amazon vorbestellt werden.

Trackliste

CD 1

01. New Life

02. I Sometimes Wish I Was Dead

03. Puppets

04. Boys Say Go!

05. Nodisco

06. What’s Your Name?

07. Photographic

08. Tora! Tora! Tora!

09. Big Muff

10. Any Second Now (Voices)

11. Just Can’t Get Enough

CD 2

01. Leave in Silence

02. My Secret Garden

03. Monument

04. Nothing to Fear

05. See You

06. Satellite

07. The Meaning of Love

08. A Photograph of You

09. Shouldn’t Have Done That

10. The Sun and the Rainfall2

CD 3

01. Love, In Itself

02. More Than a Party

03. Pipeline

04. Everything Counts

05. Two Minute Warning

06. Shame

07. The Landscape Is Changing

08. Told You So

09. And Then…

10. Everything Counts (Reprise)

CD 4

01. Something to Do

02. Lie to Me

03. People Are People

04. It Doesn’t Matter

05. Stories of Old

06. Somebody

07. Master and Servant

08. If You Want

09. Blasphemous Rumours

CD 5

01. Black Celebration

02. Fly On the Windscreen (Final)

03. A Question of Lust

04. Sometimes

05. It Doesn’t Matter Two

06. A Question of Time

07. Stripped

08. Here Is the House

09. World Full of Nothing

10. Dressed In Black

11. New Dress

CD 6

01. Never Let Me Down Again

02. The Things You Said

03. Strangelove

04. Sacred

05. Little 15

06. Behind the Wheel

07. I Want You Now

08. To Have and to Hold

09. Nothing

10. Pimpf

CD 7

01. World In My Eyes

02. Sweetest Perfection

03. Personal Jesus

04. Halo

05. Waiting for the Night

06. Enjoy the Silence

07. Policy of Truth

08. Blue Dress

09. Clean

CD 8

01. I Feel You

02. Walking in My Shoes

03. Condemnation

04. Mercy in You

05. Judas

06. In Your Room

07. Get Right With Me

08. Rush

09. One Caress

10. Higher Love

CD 9

01. Barrel of a Gun

02. The Love Thieves

03. Home

04. It’s No Good

05. Uselink

06. Useless

07. Sister of Night

08. Jazz Thieves

09. Freestate

10. The Bottom Line

11. Insight

12. Junior Painkiller

CD 10

01. Dream On

02. Shine

03. The Sweetest Condition

04. When the Body Speaks

05. The Dead of Night

06. Lovetheme

07. Freelove

08. Comatose

09. I Feel Loved

10. Breathe

11. Easy Tiger

12. I Am You

13. Goodnight Lovers

CD 11

01. A Pain That I’m Used To

02. John the Revelator

03. Suffer Well

04. The Sinner in Me

05. Precious

06. Macro

07. I Want It All

08. Nothing’s Impossible

09. Introspectre

10. Damaged People

11. Lilian

12. The Darkest Star

CD 12

01. In Chains

02. Hole to Feed

03. Wrong

04. Fragile Tension

05. Little Soul

06. In Sympathy

07. Peace

08. Come Back

09. Spacewalker

10. Perfect

11. Miles Away / The Truth Is

12. Jezebel

13. Corrupt

CD 13

01. Welcome to My World

02. Angel

03. Heaven

04. Secret to the End

05. My Little Universe

06. Slow

07. Broken

08. The Child Inside

09. Soft Touch / Raw Nerve

10. Should Be Higher

11. Alone

12. Soothe My Soul

13. Goodbye

CD 14

01. Going Backwards

02. Where’s the Revolution

03. The Worst Crime

04. Scum

05. You Move

06. Cover Me

07. Eternal

08. Poison Heart

09. So Much Love

10. Poorman

11. No More (This is the Last Time)

12. Fail

CD 15

01. Photographic

02. Sometimes I Wish I Was Dead

03. Dreaming of Me

04. Ice Machine

05. Shout!

06. Any Second Now

07. Now This Is Fun

08. Oberkorn (It’s a Small Town)

09. Excerpt from: My Secret Garden

10. Further Excerpts from: My Secret Garden

11. Get the Balance Right!

12. The Great Outdoors!

13. Work Hard

14. Fools

15. In Your Memory

16. (Set Me Free) Remotivate Me

17. Shake the Disease

18. Flexible

19. It’s Called a Heart

20. Fly On the Windscreen

CD 16

01. Dressed In Black

02. But Not Tonight

03. Breathing In Fumes

04. Black Day

05. Christmas Island

06. Agent Orange

07. Fpmip

08. Pleasure, Little Treasure

09. Route 66

10. Stjarna

11. Sonata No 14 in C#m (Moonlight Sonata)

12. Dangerous

13. Memphisto

14. Sibeling

15. Kaleid

16. Happiest Girl

17. Sea of Sin

CD 17

01. My Joy

02. Death’s Door

03. Death’s Door

04. Slowblow

05. Painkiller

06. Only When I Lose Myself

07. Surrender

08. Headstar

09. Easy Tiger

10. Dirt

11. Zenstation

12. Free

13. Newborn

14. Better Days

15. Martyr

CD 18

01. Oh Well

02. Oh Well

03. Light

04. The Sun and the Moon and the Stars

05. Ghost

06. Esque

07. Long Time Lie

08. Happens All the Time

09. Always

10. All That’s Mine

11. Heroes