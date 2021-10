X-IMG presents DEVIKORPS, the collaborative project of HUREN x SARIN… DEVIANT EMANATIONS spewing from the same MORBID MIND – macabre sampling, abrasive drum programming and hallucinatory soundscapes to exorcise the darkest and most depraved periods of Berlin PSYCH WARD lockdown/meltdown. DEVIKORPS sound & imagery is deviant industrial and experimental Audio/Video perversion.