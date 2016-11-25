Devil-M Musiknews

Devil-M

25.11.2016 Musiknews

Discography

64
Yes
None
1
Suche...
/devil-m/
Thumbnail
Sortieren nach:
Produktsuche:

Artist

Tags:

Label:

Devil-M
Devil-M - Inside You Image
Devil-M - Inside You
Format: Digital (MP3)
2011/00/00
Devil-M - Kannst Du Sterben Image
2011/06/18
Devil-M - Revenge Of The Antichrist Image
2014/08/25
Devil-M - Scabbed Angel Image
Devil-M - Scabbed Angel
Format: Digital (MP3)
2009/00/00
Devil-M - Willst Du sterben Image
Devil-M - Willst Du sterben
Format: Digital (MP3)
2009/06/18
Devil-M - Hollow Earth Image
Devil-M - Hollow Earth
Format: CD Album
2017/01/27
Devil-M
Devil-M - Inside You
2011/00/00
Devil-M - Inside You Image
  1. Inside you (Single Edit) 3:40
  2. Inside you (Album Version) 4:41
  3. Inside you (Demo Version) 2:38
  4. Inside you (Destructed by Detuned Destruction) 4:48
  5. Inside you (Open Eyed Dreamix by Ghost in the Static) 3:50
Format: Digital (MP3)
Devil-M - Kannst Du Sterben
2011/06/18
Devil-M - Kannst Du Sterben Image
  1. Can you tell me the truth 3:22
  2. Hold me 5:37
  3. Re-Inkarnation 4:35
  4. Inside you 6:05
  5. Souls Pt. I 3:10
  6. The Death embrace me 3:19
  7. I cant die 4:44
  8. Noone (Souls Pt. II) 4:10
  9. Another Heart-Inferno 5:20
  10. Inside you (Destructed by Detuned Destruction) 4:48
  11. Inside You (Open Eyed Dreamix by Ghost in the Static) 3:50
  12. Hold me (ES23 Remix) 5:32
  13. Hold me (Vhelena Projekt rmx hard limiter) 6:44
  14. Hold me (Ultra Low Bass Mix by Wilke Borchers) 5:35
  15. Tomorrow (feat. Detuned Destruction) 4:13
Format: CD Album
Devil-M - Revenge Of The Antichrist
2014/08/25
Devil-M - Revenge Of The Antichrist Image

  1. Rising
  2. Astharat
  3. Apokrypha
  4. Scrabbled Angel
  5. Rebirth
  6. From Birth To Death
  7. Good Way Of Dying
  8. Revenge Of The Antichrist Pt. 1
  9. Revenge Of The Antichrist Pt. 2
  10. Love Is Not Available
  11. Garden Of Eden
  12. I Am God
  13. Harmful Scab
  14. Apokrypha (Centhron Remix)
  15. Siddhartha Gautama (Blackest Light Remix)
  16. Rebirth (Grausame Töchter Remix)
Format: CD Album
Devil-M - Scabbed Angel
2009/00/00
Devil-M - Scabbed Angel Image
  1. Scabbed Angel 05:15
  2. Scabbed Angel (1904 Remix)  04:01
Format: Digital (MP3)
Devil-M - Willst Du sterben
2009/06/18
Devil-M - Willst Du sterben Image
  1. Suicide 02:38
  2. I found it hard 04:09
  3. Messer 04:15
  4. Headshot 03:47
  5. Vicious Circle 05:03
  6. What we need (feat. Daniel Laufer) 03:56
  7. Sky Diving 06:41
  8. Message 606 01:28
  9. Messer (Wormparade Remix) 04:45
  10. Ich und mein Messerchen (Elektrostaat Remix) 04:17
  11. Headshot (Popstar Remix) 04:07
  12. I found it hard (CCCC) 03:48
Format: Digital (MP3)
Devil-M - Hollow Earth
2017/01/27
Devil-M - Hollow Earth Image

  1. Human Being
  2. Savior Self
  3. Incited Volition
  4. Zeitgeist
  5. Federal Emergency Mass Assassination
  6. Dharmachakra of Christianity
  7. Outside the Hollow
  8. Rothschild Pt. 1
  9. Rothschild Pt. 2
  10. Inside the Hollow
  11. Hollow Earth
  12. Evalslave
  13. Beneath the Hollow
Format: CD Album
Devil-M
Devil-M - Inside You Image
Devil-M - Inside You
Inside you (Single Edit) 3:40 Inside you (Album Version) 4:41 Inside you (Demo Version) 2:38... mehr erfahren
Format: Digital (MP3)
2011/00/00
Devil-M - Kannst Du Sterben Image
Devil-M - Kannst Du Sterben
Can you tell me the truth 3:22 Hold me 5:37 Re-Inkarnation 4:35 Inside you 6:05... mehr erfahren
Format: CD Album
2011/06/18
Devil-M - Revenge Of The Antichrist Image
2014/08/25
Devil-M - Scabbed Angel Image
Devil-M - Scabbed Angel
Scabbed Angel 05:15 Scabbed Angel (1904 Remix)  04:01
Format: Digital (MP3)
2009/00/00
Devil-M - Willst Du sterben Image
Devil-M - Willst Du sterben
Suicide 02:38 I found it hard 04:09 Messer 04:15 Headshot 03:47 Vicious Cir... mehr erfahren
Format: Digital (MP3)
2009/06/18
Devil-M - Hollow Earth Image
2017/01/27

About


Mitglieder:
Max Meyer (Vocals & Percussion)
Vøid (Guitar)
Julian Hemken (Drums & Sampling)
Jan Biermann (Live-Bass)
Hometown:
Oldenburg DE
Genre:
Electro, Industrial Rock
Gegründet:
2009

Termine


Derzeit keine Termine verfügbar


Weblinks


Foto von Devil-M
Webseite: devil-m.de
Kategorien: Bands
Updated 17 Minuten ago. Zurück zum Anfang.

Related Posts

Hinterlasse einen Kommentar

Hinterlasse den ersten Kommentar!

Benachrichtige mich zu:
avatar
wpDiscuz
Translate »
This website uses cookies to offer you the best experience online. By continuing to use our website, you agree to the use of cookies.
Learn More I Agree