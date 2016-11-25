Discography
64
None
1
/devil-m/
Devil-M
Devil-M - Inside You
Format: Digital (MP3)
2011/00/00
Devil-M - Kannst Du Sterben
Format: CD Album
2011/06/18
Devil-M - Revenge Of The Antichrist
Format: CD Album
2014/08/25
Devil-M - Scabbed Angel
Format: Digital (MP3)
2009/00/00
Devil-M - Willst Du sterben
Format: Digital (MP3)
2009/06/18
Devil-M - Hollow Earth
Format: CD Album
2017/01/27
About
Mitglieder:
Max Meyer (Vocals & Percussion)
Vøid (Guitar)
Julian Hemken (Drums & Sampling)
Jan Biermann (Live-Bass)
Hometown:
Oldenburg DE
Genre:
Electro, Industrial Rock
Gegründet:
2009
