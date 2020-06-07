Sonntag, Juni 7, 2020
Die Robo Sapiens

News

Zweite Single Der Robo Sapiens

Markus - 0
Die Stadt Düsseldorf galt seit den frühen 1970er Jahren, als Kraftwerk ihre ersten Alben veröffentlichten und sich in roboterhafte Aliase verwandelten, stets...
Die Robo Sapiens – Tanz Mit Dem Roboter (Feat. JG And The Robots)

Markus - 0
Directed by Jay Gillian / Cinematek
Die Robo Sapiens Audiographie

Audiographie

Die Robo Sapiens @ Web

facebook.com/DieRoboSapiens

Die Robo Sapiens Live

