1.0 Musik1.1 News1.2 Videos

Die schwedischen Meister des Elektro Drama kehren zurück – verbesserter Sound, verfeinerter Look & neue Kollaborationen!

Octolab veröffentlichen neue Single

Markus
von Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.1 NewsDie schwedischen Meister des Elektro Drama kehren zurück -...

Es ist schon eine Weile her, das man neue Töne von Octolab zu hören bekommen hat, aber das Warten hat sich gelohnt. Das Octolab-Duo Arielle Andersson und Fredrik L. Kindsäter meldet sich aus seiner kreativen Gruft mit der elektronischen Hymne Afternoon Avenue zurück, die in Zusammenarbeit mit Coyote und Lynx von The Brides of The Black Room entstand.
Afternoon Avenue wird am 22. April von pbhmedia digital veröffentlicht und das dazugehörige Video wurde von Fandango Film produziert.
„Umweltzerstörung, Krieg, Pandemien, Asteroiden und das Ego der Menschheit bedrohen unsere Existenz. Noch gibt es Hoffnung, aber wird sie ausreichen, um auf unserem blauen Punkt im All zu überleben? Das Video spielt in einer dystopischen nahen Zukunft, in der der größte Teil des Planeten und der Menschheit gestorben ist und wir nach einer Art von Leben und Vegetation suchen, um neu zu starten.“

YouTube video

Octolab @ Web


facebook.com/octolab.brilliantsound

Octolab Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

Latest News

1.1 News

Ultra Sunn Debüt EP: Neuauflage in der „Vorwärts Edition“

Ultra Sunn ist eine zeitgenössische Band aus Brüssel, die 2019 gegründet wurde. Sams tiefe...
1.1 News

Neue Cyferdyne Single „Static“

Die neue Single "Static" von Cyferdyne, die den Spagat zwischen Synthpop und Alternative Rock...
1.1 News

Mental Discipline meldet sich mit neuem Track zurück

Eines der besten Synthpop-/Futurepop-Projekte, Mental Discipline, ist endlich zurück mit dem lang erwarteten brandneuen...
1.1 News

Kiberspassk veröffentlichen neue Single & Visualizer „Morozko“, aus dem kommenden Album „Smorodina“!

Im Mittelpunkt der einzigartigen Musik von Kiberspassk steht die Sängerin Baba Yaga, eine Wahnsinnsfrau mit...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Unterstützen

Mehr Menschen als jemals zuvor lesen das Uselinks Magazin, aber die Werbeeinnahmen gehen rapide auf nahezu 0 zurück und die Kosten steigen. Da wir auf keinen Fall das privat finanzierte Magazin hinter einer Paywall oder ähnlichem verstecken möchten, freuen wir uns über jegliche Unterstützung. Die Spenden werden sicher über Paypal abgewickelt und gehen zu 100% in den Erhalt und Ausbau des Magazins.

Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

Kim Lunner-Leave this world tonight

Offical Video
Markus -
1.1 News

Holocoder`s „Космос“

Das Moskauer Projekt Holocoder präsentiert ein neues Album, das...
Markus -
1.1 News

J:Dead mit weiterer Single im April.

J:Dead ist nicht nur einer der erfolgreichsten Newcomer der...
Markus -
1.4 Reviews

Eisfabrik – Life Below Zero

Mit der Eisfabrik meldet sich eine der erfolgreichsten deutschen...
Markus -

Neue Klänge
Aktuelle VÖ`s

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X