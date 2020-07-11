Samstag, Juli 11, 2020
digital ENERGY – Nostalgia

By Markus

-

video clip directed by oneshotfilms.de

digital ENERGY – Nostalgia

  1. Nostalgie (Rob Dust Single Mix)
  2. Unite! (Club Version)
  3. The Same Game (2020 Version)
  4. Mirror (Altered Reflection)
  5. Take a Ride
  6. Nostalgia (Wave In Head Remix)
  7. Disease (Croona’s Minimal Remix)
  8. Nostalgie (People Theatre’s Mirror Mix)
  9. Diseuse (The Psychic Force Remix)
  10. Trust (AD:keY Re…
Digital Energy @ Web

facebook.com/digitalenergymusic

Digital Energy Live

Juni 2021

Fr18junGanztägigSa19[U]-TippDark im ParkArtist:Absurd Minds,Angels & Agony,Cryo,digital ENERGY,Edenfeld,Intent:Outtake,Kaysa,Plastikstrom,Solitary Experiments,The Invincible Spirit 0 Add to wishlist

