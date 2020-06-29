Montag, Juni 29, 2020
digital ENERGY - Nostalgia
digital ENERGY Remixsammlung “Nostalgia”

By Markus

-

Bereits mit der digitalen Single „Trust“ und dem dazugehörigen Album „Tempest“ konnte „Digital Energy“ einen bleibend Eindruck bei den Synthpop und Futurepop Fans weltweit hinterlassen. Unterstützt von Produzent Rob Dust erzielte das Album durchweg euphorische Reaktionen.

Mit der „Nostalgie E.P.“ legt die Band nun eine limitierte CD und den dazugehören digital Release nach. Sehr ansprechend produzierte Electropop Perlen aus der bandeigenen Feder, werden durch einige gelungene Remix unterstützt und sollten bei den Fans auf offene Ohren treffen. „Digital Energy“ klingen frisch und kraftvoll, schreiben Songs für die Clubs und die heimischen CD-Player, warm, gefühlvoll bis melancholisch und erinnern stellenweise an Bands wie Assemblage 23, De/Vision oder Frozen Plasma. Die CD Version von „Nostalgia“ ist auf lediglich 300 Exemplare weltweit limitiert und sollte entsprechend schnell vergriffen sein.

digital ENERGY – Nostalgia

  1. Nostalgie (Rob Dust Single Mix)
  2. Unite! (Club Version)
  3. The Same Game (2020 Version)
  4. Mirror (Altered Reflection)
  5. Take a Ride
  6. Nostalgia (Wave In Head Remix)
  7. Disease (Croona’s Minimal Remix)
  8. Nostalgie (People Theatre’s Mirror Mix)
  9. Diseuse (The Psychic Force Remix)
  10. Trust (AD:keY Re…
Jetzt kaufen

Digital Energy @ Web

facebook.com/digitalenergymusic

Digital Energy Live

Juni 2021

Fr18junGanztägigSa19Dark im ParkArtist:Absurd Minds,Angels & Agony,Cryo,digital ENERGY,Edenfeld,Intent:Outtake,Kaysa,Plastikstrom,Solitary Experiments,The Invincible Spirit

