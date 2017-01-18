digital ENERGY

digital ENERGY - Interemotional Image
2008/10/07
digital ENERGY - Path Image
digital ENERGY - Path
Format: CDr Maxisingle
2015/06/13
digital ENERGY - Emptiness Image
digital ENERGY - Emptiness
Format: CDr Maxisingle
2009/10/25
digital ENERGY - Resort Image
2008/02/29
digital ENERGY - Doubting Heart Image
2007/09/24
digital ENERGY - Jaunt Into The Unknown Image
2007/04/30
digital ENERGY - Fear E.P. Image
2007/01/23
digital ENERGY - Doubting Heart (Club Mix) Image
2007/11/29
digital ENERGY - Somehow I Miss You Image
2003/11/27
digital ENERGY - Illusion Image
digital ENERGY - Illusion
Format: CDr Maxisingle
2000/11/01
digital ENERGY - Trust Image
2017/01/13
digital ENERGY
digital ENERGY - Interemotional
2008/10/07
digital ENERGY - Interemotional Image
  1. Start Up 1:44
  2. Match 4:11
  3. Doubting Heart 4:22
  4. Resort 5:42
  5. Injustice 4:46
  6. The Same Game 4:08
  7. R3so1ve 4:26
  8. Cure 6:36
  9. I’d Never Thought 4:51
  10. Deadened 6:25
  11. Compensation 1:18
  12. Gone 4:12
  13. The Love Inside 4:49
  14. Interemotional 5:03
  15. Emptiness 4:57
Format: CDr Album
digital ENERGY - Path
2015/06/13
digital ENERGY - Path Image

  1. Path 4:07
  2. Path (Instrumental) 4:07
  3. Path (Technomancer RMX) 5:13
Format: CDr Maxisingle
digital ENERGY - Emptiness
2009/10/25
digital ENERGY - Emptiness Image
  1. Emptiness 4:57
  2. Emptiness (S.E.Pell EMpty Dancehall Gets Filled With This Remix) 7:25
  3. Emptiness (Hardstep Dub ‘n’ Bass Remix) 4:16
  4. Emptiness (Raunch Mix) 5:21
  5. Emptiness (MFD Remix) 5:03
  6. Emptiness (Unfinished Single Mix Demo) 4:25
  7. Emptiness (Unfinished Dance Mix Demo) 4:59
Format: CDr Maxisingle
digital ENERGY - Resort
2008/02/29
digital ENERGY - Resort Image
  1. Resort (Single Edit) 4:42
  2. Rain 6:30
  3. Resort (Stigma Souls Melodic Mix) 6:55
Format: CDr EP
digital ENERGY - Doubting Heart
2007/09/24
digital ENERGY - Doubting Heart Image
  1. Doubting Heart (Single Mix) 3:59
  2. Vision 5:49
  3. Doubting Heart (Retro Disco Remix) 3:33
  4. Doubting Heart (Reunion Extended RE-Mix) 5:36
  5. Doubting Heart (trashpoptERROR Independent Mix)) 4:06
  6. Doubting Heart (Base Elements Remix) 3:46
  7. Fear (Base Elements Remix) 4:01
  8. Doubting Heart (Retro Instrumental Remix) 3:29
Format: CDr EP
digital ENERGY - Jaunt Into The Unknown
2007/04/30
digital ENERGY - Jaunt Into The Unknown Image
  1. The Same Game 4:02
  2. Gates 4:52
  3. Run Away 3:52
  4. Addicted 4:35
  5. Gates (Demolition Mix) 4:28
  6. The Same Game (Almost Acoustic Version) 3:37
  7. Addicted (Hudson Synthetic remix) 8:08
  8. (no audio) 1:38
  9. Illusion (reprise) 2:48
Format: CDr EP
digital ENERGY - Fear E.P.
2007/01/23
digital ENERGY - Fear E.P. Image
  1. Fear 4:26
  2. Everybody’s Darling 3:14
  3. Somehow I Miss U (Reloaded) 5:42
  4. Jealousy 5:25
  5. Day After Day 4:16
  6. Somehow I Miss U (Straight Mix) 4:10
  7. Fear (Das Schwarze System Energize Club Mix) 8:19
Format: CDr EP
digital ENERGY - Doubting Heart (Club Mix)
2007/11/29
digital ENERGY - Doubting Heart (Club Mix) Image

Side A

  1. Doubting Heart (Club Mix) 7:45
Format: 10" Vinyl
digital ENERGY - Somehow I Miss You
2003/11/27
digital ENERGY - Somehow I Miss You Image
  1. Somehow I Miss You (Single Version) 4:09
  2. Hurt You 4:40
  3. D S 2.0 3:57
  4. Somehow I Mss You (Original Version) 4:25
Format: CDr Maxisingle
digital ENERGY - Illusion
2000/11/01
digital ENERGY - Illusion Image
  1. Illusion (Single Mix) 4:06
  2. Illusion (Extended RE-Mix) 5:47
  3. Dreaming Sequence 4:28
  4. Illusion (AMIGA Dancehall Remix) 4:51
Format: CDr Maxisingle
digital ENERGY - Trust
2017/01/13
digital ENERGY - Trust Image
  1. Trust (Single Edit) 3:42
  2. Trust (Remix by AD:keY 3:14
  3. Path (dEtour Mix) 4:33
  4. Path (Rossetti’s Compass Remix) 3:45
  5. Trust (Dynamic Master Remix) 4:13
  6. Trust (Dj Thommy Club Cut) 4:27
  7. Trust (Extended Version) 5:41
Format: CD EP
About


Mitglieder:
Bernd Kupke
David Erdmann
Hometown:
DE
Genre:
Futurepop,EBM,Synthpop, Electro, Pop
Gegründet:
2000 / Aufgelöst 2009 / ReUnion 2015

Weblinks


