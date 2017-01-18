Discography
digital ENERGY
digital ENERGY - Interemotional
Format: CDr Album
2008/10/07
digital ENERGY - Path
Format: CDr Maxisingle
2015/06/13
digital ENERGY - Emptiness
Format: CDr Maxisingle
2009/10/25
digital ENERGY - Resort
Format: CDr EP
2008/02/29
digital ENERGY - Doubting Heart
Format: CDr EP
2007/09/24
digital ENERGY - Jaunt Into The Unknown
Format: CDr EP
2007/04/30
digital ENERGY - Fear E.P.
Format: CDr EP
2007/01/23
digital ENERGY - Doubting Heart (Club Mix)
Format: 10" Vinyl
2007/11/29
digital ENERGY - Somehow I Miss You
Format: CDr Maxisingle
2003/11/27
digital ENERGY - Illusion
Format: CDr Maxisingle
2000/11/01
digital ENERGY - Trust
Format: CD EP
2017/01/13
About
Mitglieder:
Bernd Kupke
David Erdmann
Hometown:
DE
Genre:
Futurepop,EBM,Synthpop, Electro, Pop
Gegründet:
2000 / Aufgelöst 2009 / ReUnion 2015
