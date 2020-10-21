Mittwoch, Oktober 21, 2020
1.0 Musik 1.2 Videos Diorama – Gasoline
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Diorama – Gasoline

By Markus

-

- Advertisment -
1.0 Musik 1.2 Videos Diorama – Gasoline

short version

taken from the diorama album tiny missing fragments (23.10.2020)

music: torben wendt, felix marc
lyrics: torben wendt, felix marc
guitars: zura nakamura
additional drums: marquess
production and mix: felix marc, torben wendt

mastering: tom meyer / master and servant

camera: wuhrer-fotostylez.de (thomas wuhrer)
location scout: felice marcello

everything else: improvisation, dedication, attic, flames and teedoubleyouann. and cheap effects.

cover artwork: user.dx and faizki

Diorama @ Web


diorama-music.com
facebook.com/dioramawastaken

Diorama Live

November 2020

Sa07nov20:0023:30[U]-TippDiorama + M.I.N.EGelsenkirchenArtist:Diorama,M.I.N.E 0 Add to wishlist

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

ES23 – The Remix Files

Das lange Warten hat ein Ende! Vor etwa 1,5 Jahren angekündigt, jetzt endlich da!„The Remix Files“ vereint...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Electrostorm Vol. 9

Der „Electrostorm“-Sampler ist zurück! Vol. 9 vereint das beste aus Dark Electronic auf einer CD – 17...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

N-Frequency – Signs Of Evolution

Newcomer im Bereich Synthpop sind aktuell schwer zu finden. Umso so erfreuter war man bei Infacted Records,...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

FabrikC – Neues aus Deutschland

FabrikC melden sich  am am 30.10.2020 mit der Single „Neues aus Deutschland“ zurück! Diese...
Weiterlesen

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

Diorama – Dark Pitch

taken from the upcoming diorama album tiny...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
4.1 Band Index

Diorama

Diorama Audiographie
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.7. Home Concerts (Covid 19)

Diorama 18.04.2020

Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
2.1 Live in Concert

E-tropolis Festival 2020 wird auf Juni verschoben!

Viele hatten sich schon auf das kommende Wochenende...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen

Popular articles

2̵n̵d̵ ̵f̷a̶c̴e̷ veröffentlichen limitierte EP “Nihilum”

Markus - 0
Eines der stärksten Newcomeralben des letzten Jahres war eindeutig das Debüt "Nemesis" von 2nd Face. Jetzt legt der Mainzer Vincent "Thorn" Uhlig...
Weiterlesen

Aesthetic Perfection

4.1 Band Index Markus - 0
Aesthetic Perfection Audiographie Alle VÖ`s sehen
Weiterlesen

Unzucht (Audiointerview)

1.3 Interviews Karsten Allenstein - 0
Im Rahmen des Amphi Festivals stand uns die Band Unzucht für ein Interview zur Verfügung.
Weiterlesen

Zoodrake

4.1 Band Index Markus - 0
Zoodrake Audiographie Alle VÖ`s sehen
Weiterlesen

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - Markus Schmitz

MEHR STORYS

Zoodrake – Lasting

Markus - 0

T.O.Y. – Silent Soldiers

Markus - 0
X
X