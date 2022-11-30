1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Diorama – Iisland (Faderhead Remix)Diorama

you’re listening to a short video edit of diorama’s second single release from „fast advance fast reverse“ – the remix compilation featuring songs from diorama’s latest output „tiny missing fragments“.

remix by: faderhead (www.faderhead.com)
song: iisland
words and music: torben wendt

the video was recorded in autumn 2022.

starring: torben wendt, felix marc, marquess, zura nakamura

directed by: dominik kuhn
director of photography: vadim schulz
camera operator: amato prudente
1st assistant director: stefano schauwecker
line producer: petra rolinec
audio playback operator: fabian lang
visual effects: overmind studios, tobias kummer, andré gerhard

thanks to: hgs gmbh, stefan ulmer, rado soldo, fac! immobilien gmbh, markus bechthold, eventtechnik gmbh, stephan walser & tom ulbrich, m.s.-veranstaltungstechnik, martin scherrmann, elektrokowski

produced by: diorama & starpatrol entertainment

if you like what you see and hear, please tell others. and do pre-order your copy of „fast advance fast advance“ – cd version at shop.diorama-music.com or accession records or poponaut or mr. bezos‘ little corner shop or elsewhere. digital and streaming versions will be available everywhere you choose to consume.

i’m the black of the night sky. you don’t bother me at all. enjoy. thank you.

Diorama @ Web

www.diorama-music.com
twitter.com/dioramawastaken
facebook.com/dioramawastaken
instagram.com/diorama_music

Diorama Live

April 2023

Fr28aprGanztägigPlage Noire 2023Germany, Weissenhäuser StrandArtist[x]-Rx,Assemblage 23,Blutengel,Centhron,Corlyx,Die Selektion,Diorama,Fields of the Nephilim,Heima][ærde,J:dead,Lacrimosa,Mental Exile,Noisuf-X,Ost+Front,Suzi Sabotage,Tyske Ludder,Unzucht,Zeraphine

Juli 2023

Sa29julGanztägigAmphi Festival 2023KölnArtistA Life Divided,Actors,Blitz Union,Calva Y Nada,Centhron,Clan Of Xymox,Combichrist,Coppelius,Deine Lakaien,Diorama,Fix8:Sed8,Front 242,Future Lied To Us,L'Âme Immortelle,Lebanon Hanover,Lord of the Lost,NNHMN,Potochkine,Rabengott,Rue Oberkampf,Scarlet Dorn,Schöngeist,Selofan,Solitary Experiments,The Joke Jay,Traitrs,Unzucht,Vanguard,Welle:Erdball,Wesselsky,Whispering Sons,Whispers In The Shadow,XotoX,Zeraphine,Zeromancer

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

