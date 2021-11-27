Sonntag, November 28, 2021
1.0 Musik1.2 VideosDiorama - In Fragments
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Diorama – In Fragments

By Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.2 VideosDiorama - In Fragments
YouTube video

diorama – in fragments (a workshop concert film) – 01 gasoline 02 avatars 03 horizons 04 irreversible 05 sensation – with: torben wendt (piano, keys, vocals), felix marc (keys, vocals, vocoder), markus halter (drums, drumpads), zura dzagnidze (guitars, spring board, analog keys, ipad re-sampling) directed by: dominik kuhn (starpatrol.com) edited by: teedoubleyouann colorist: jack herter camera operators: amato prudente, stefano schauwecker, luca thalemann production management: petra rolinec audio recording & engineering: torben wendt, felix marc drum recording: janosch roth (lautstumm.de) filmed at: photo studio roland hutzenlaub (hutzenlaub-photograph.de) music taken from: tiny missing fragments (accession records 2020)

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisment -

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 News

Guilt Trip – Roots

Das schwedische Power-Duo Guilt Trip meldet sich entschlossener denn je mit einem authentischen Electro-Meisterwerk...
1.1 News

„Dead Eyes Black“ führt Massive Ego zu ihren Synthie-Pop-Wurzeln zurück

Mit der neuen Single Dead Eyes Black kehren Massive Ego zu ihren Synthie-Pop-Wurzeln zurück....
1.1 News

Purwien & Kowa`s „Nochmal EP“

Es gibt Dinge im Leben, die man nicht wiederholen kann: das liebevolle Streicheln einer...
1.1 News

NightNight Debütalbum

NightNight ist das neue electro-alternative Projekt von Yasmin Maryam Haddad. Die klassisch ausgebildete Geigerin,...

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

Purwien & Kowa – Nochmal

Jetzt ist es soweit ! Hier das Musikvideo zu...
Markus -
1.1 News

Purwien & Kowa`s „Nochmal EP“

Es gibt Dinge im Leben, die man nicht wiederholen...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

Zoodrake – Hit The Ground

video shot and edit by Sebastian Luigs http://www.lsl4events.de/ song...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

Janosch Moldau – Light For Me

janosch moldau 'light for me- forest mix' official music...
Markus -

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X