diorama – in fragments (a workshop concert film) – 01 gasoline 02 avatars 03 horizons 04 irreversible 05 sensation – with: torben wendt (piano, keys, vocals), felix marc (keys, vocals, vocoder), markus halter (drums, drumpads), zura dzagnidze (guitars, spring board, analog keys, ipad re-sampling) directed by: dominik kuhn (starpatrol.com) edited by: teedoubleyouann colorist: jack herter camera operators: amato prudente, stefano schauwecker, luca thalemann production management: petra rolinec audio recording & engineering: torben wendt, felix marc drum recording: janosch roth (lautstumm.de) filmed at: photo studio roland hutzenlaub (hutzenlaub-photograph.de) music taken from: tiny missing fragments (accession records 2020)