Dismantled meldet sich zurück

Von
Markus
-
0
1
[adrotate group="5"]

Gary Zon belebt sein Projekt „Dismantled“ erneut und veröffentlicht heute via Metropolis Records eine neue Single.

Seit nun gut zwanzig Jahren verarbeitet Gary Zon verschiedene Einflüsse zu seiner dunklen, und unverwechselbaren Musik.

„No Escape“ heißt das neuste Kapitel und beinhaltet zwei brandneue Songs, welche Digital via Bandcamp zu erwerben sind.

Dismantled @ Web

facebook.com/dismantled

Dismantled Live

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

VERWANDTE ARTIKELMEHR VOM AUTOR