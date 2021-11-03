Mittwoch, November 3, 2021
Disorder Faith Debütalbum

von Markus

Nach zahlreichen Remix-Arbeiten und Singles präsentiert Advoxya Records nun das Debüt-Album des Dark-Electro-Acts Disorder Faith aus Lima/Peru (Ein-Mann-Projekt von Sinnis Dahmer).

Zur Musik: Die Musik ist gut produzierter typischer Latin-Dark-Electro, aber in seinem eigenen tanzbaren Stil arrangiert. Gesang: der Gesang wechselt von schreiend zu „synthpop“-ähnlich, was eine interessante Kombination ergibt.

Das Album enthält 9 starke Original-Tracks und 3 Remixe von Infected Sound System, Dunkelsucht und Amduscia.

YouTube video

Disorder Faith @ Web


facebook.com/DisorderFaith

Disorder Faith Live

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

