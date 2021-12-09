Donnerstag, Dezember 9, 2021
District 13 – Autumn Leaves

By Markus

-

YouTube video

Electro Pop für den Herbst!
Der Herbst ist die Jahreszeit, in der die Natur die Seite umblättert und zum Ende ihres Lebens lernen Blätter das Fliegen. Hier unser neuer Song „Autumn Leaves“ von District 13. Viel Spaß mit dem neuen Song und dem Video.

District 13 @ Web


www.district13.info
facebook.com/synthpopD13

District 13 Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

