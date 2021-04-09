District 13`s “Mind Over Matter”

Montag, April 12, 2021
von Markus

-

Zwei Jahre nach dem letzten Album “Life in chains” veröffentlicht District 13 am das neue Album “Mind over matter”. Aufgenommen wurden die Songs in Aschaffenburg und Bochum wieder mit Produzent Per-Anders Kurenbach.

Thema der neuen Songs ist der Versuch eine Balance zwischen Wahrheit und Lüge zu finden und zwischen Zufriedenheit und Depression. Im Bochumer “House of wax Studio” entstanden 12 Songs über Dramen und große Gefühle mit dem bereits typischen District 13 Retrosoundkleid versehen.

Der elektronische Sound, noch ein Level synth-lastiger, druckvoller und verspielter als in den Alben zuvor, gemischt mit der gereiften Stimme von Alex, entwickelte ein ganz neues Selbstverständnis, das den neuen Songs richtig gut steht. Als Gäste auf dem Album konnten der amerikanische Sänger und Neu-Ruhrpottler Scott Mick (Panic or Pain, A Theatre of Shock Therapy) und die Aschaffenburger Sängerin Janet Sparrow für je einen Song gewonnen werden.

District 13 @ Web

facebook.com/synthpopD13/

District 13 Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

