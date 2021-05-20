Duran Duran – Invisible

The video for the band’s new single, ‘INVISIBLE’, from their forthcoming album, ‘FUTURE PAST’, was created by an Artificial Intelligence called Huxley, a unique dreamer whose ‘mind’ has been modeled after the cognitive and emotional processes of humans. It is the very first collaboration of its kind, between artists in different planes of existence. “INVISIBLE” was mixed with an immersive #360RA experience in mind, use headphones for the full effect. Huxley was developed by Nested Minds Solutions Producers: Collector Productions, Wendy Laister, and Linc Gasking Editor: Marcus Eriksson

Teile diesen Beitrag mitteilen

teilen

merken