Samstag, Mai 15, 2021
Start3.0 Listen3.2 StreamingEGGVN - La Era de la Bestia

EGGVN – La Era de la Bestia

Harter Industrial Wave aus Mexiko leitet „La Era de la Bestia“ ein. EGGVN rufen ein düsteres Zeitalter aus und zeigen mit ihrem mesmerisierenden Sound, wie zerbrechlich das ist, was wir als „Realität“ kennen. Ohne diese Größen zu kopieren, erinnern sie an eine unsagbare Mischung aus der wilden Rohheit von Combichrist, den mitreißenden Beats von Front Line Assembly und der positiven Aggressivität Hocico’s. Sicherlich nichts für Weicheier.

Eggvn @ Web

facebook.com/eggvnofficial
instagram.com/eggvnofficial

Eggvn Live

Mai 2022

Do12maiGanztägigSa14Nachholtermin[U]-TippOut Of Line Weekender "Dark'n'Electro Edition" 2022BerlinArtist:[x]-Rx,Ashbury Heights,Auger,Blutengel,Dive,EGGVN,Front 242,Haedzor,Leæther Strip,Lizard Pool,Massive Ego,Rummelsnuff,Signal Aout 42,Solitary Experiments,Suicide Commando,Yellow Lazarus 0 Add to wishlist

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Mehr hören

Beliebt

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

Eggvn – N.B.O.

The New Black Order - with N.B.O. Eggvn release...
Markus -
1.1 News

Ein neues Blutengel Zeitalter

Ein neues Zeitalter bricht mit „Erlösung – The Victory...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

Blutengel – The Victory Of Light

Blutengel release the first single of their upcoming album...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

Kiberspassk – See Bear

𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑖𝑠 𝑎 𝑠𝑜𝑛𝑔 𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑚𝑦 ℎ𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑙𝑎𝑛𝑑, 𝑆𝑖𝑏𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑎 (𝑆𝑖𝑏𝑖𝑟),...
Markus -

Most popular

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

MEHR STORYS

Deine Lakaien – Dual

Markus - 0

Gen-Zx – Darkness Of The Day

Markus - 0
X
X