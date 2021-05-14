Eggvn – N.B.O.

Von
Markus
-

The New Black Order – with N.B.O. Eggvn release their long awaited new album “La Era de la Bestia”

Eggvn @ Web

facebook.com/eggvnofficial
instagram.com/eggvnofficial

Eggvn Live

Mai 2022

Do12maiGanztägigSa14Nachholtermin[U]-TippOut Of Line Weekender "Dark'n'Electro Edition" 2022BerlinArtist:[x]-Rx,Ashbury Heights,Auger,Blutengel,Dive,EGGVN,Front 242,Haedzor,Leæther Strip,Lizard Pool,Massive Ego,Rummelsnuff,Signal Aout 42,Solitary Experiments,Suicide Commando,Yellow Lazarus 0 Add to wishlist

