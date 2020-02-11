Mittwoch, Februar 12, 2020
EGOamp - Welcome To The Cabinet
EGOamps Erstlingswerk wird neu aufgelegt

Die Presse war sich einig:

“Das Spektrum zwischen härterem Electro und Synthpop wird hier gekonnt abgedeckt.” (Sonic Seducer)

“Welcome to the Cabinet” ist einfach ein gutes Album, das positiv aus der Masse heraussticht.” (Terrorverlag)

“Welcome to the Cabinet” ist schon jetzt ein klarer persönlicher Anwärter für den Titel “Album des Jahres 2011” (Sparklingphotos)

EGOamps Erstlingswerk hat seit seinem Erscheinen im Jahre 2011 nichts von seiner Anziehungskraft verloren.

Leider war die CD einige Jahre lang vergriffen und nur bei den Liveauftritten der Ausnahmeband erhältlich. Nun aber glänzt WTTC wieder im hellem Schein als limitierte Deluxe Edition plus Bonustracks exklusiv bei Poponaut. Das heißt also: Zugreifen, denn nun erklingt erneut der Ruf: “Du musst Caligari werden!”

EGOamp @ Web
egoamp.jimdofree.com
facebook.com/Egoamp

EGOamp Live

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

