Mittwoch, Januar 22, 2020
Yellow Lazarus - The Mark Inside
Electroheads, nehmt euch in Acht! Yellow Lazarus sind hier!

By Markus
Electroheads, nehmt euch in Acht! Denn Yellow Lazarus sind hier, und sie werden eure Welt auf den Kopf stellen. Mit harten Beats und abgefahrenen Ideen überfällt das maskierte Trio die elektronische Musik und bedient sich respektlos aus allen Genres, um einen eigenen, unkategorisierbaren Mix aus Hard Electro und Dance Pop auf die unvorbereitete Musikwelt loszulassen.

„Wir suchen nach Beats, die uns zum Headbangen bringen.“, kommentiert Sänger Slender Owl, „und unsere Inspiration kommt aus schlaflosen Nächten und adrenalin-getränkten Dancefloors in aller Welt.“ Nach dem Hit „Dead Slot Machines“ setzt die Band nun ein farbenfrohes Ausrufezeichen mit ihrem Mini-Album „The Mark Inside“ – beeinflusst aus der ganzen Palette der elektronischen Musik, zusammengehalten vom punktgenauen Songwriting sowie einem Dreigespann der Stimmvielfalt: Der Gesang von Slender Owl, die wilden Screams von Metalcore Shouterin Scarfox sowie die biestigen Growls von U+1F430. „Genres müssen sich entwickeln, um zu überleben, und kein Feigling hat jemals etwas cooles geschaffen.“, meint Slender Owl. „Unsere Musik ist Ausdruck der Freiheit, jeden Rhythmus, jede Melodie und jede Stimmung nutzen zu können. Wir nehmen alles, was wir großartig finden, und wir machen die Musik, zu der wir Party machen wollen.“ Eine Party, für mit „The Mark inside“ erst beginnt – denn das Debütalbum ist bereits in Arbeit und wird 2020 erscheinen.

Yellow Lazarus @ Web
facebook.com/yellowlazarus
instagram.com/yellowlazarusofficial

Yellow Lazarus Live

Mai 2020

Do14mai(mai 14)0:00Sa16(mai 16)0:00[U]-TippOut Of Line Weekender "Dark'n'Electro Edition" 2020BerlinArtist:Blutengel,Dive,Front 242,Haedzor,Massive Ego,Solar Fake,Suicide Commando,Yellow Lazarus 0 Add to wishlist

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

