ELM ist zurück!

„Steel Hope“ liefert pure und ehrliche Energie und Aggression, gepaart mit verheerenden Basslines und unerbittlichen Rhythmen. Die treffenden Texte in echter ELM-Tradition fangen den Zustand einer chaotischen und gewalttätigen Welt perfekt ein.
Neben dem Titeltrack enthält die EP den funkigen und sexy Track „Sex Junkie“, der mit seiner hypnotischen Sequenz und dem erotischen Thema ein zukünftiger Clubhit ist.

Ein hochkarätiger Remix von Patrick Codenys von den legendären EBM-Göttern Front 242 sowie ein Remix der amerikanischen EBM-Band Kreign sind ebenfalls auf der EP enthalten, ebenso wie weitere bösartige Remixe von ELM.

„Steel Hope“ und „Sex Junkie“ haben das Zeug zu zukünftigen Klassikern und werden sich sicher als langlebig erweisen.

Das ist klassische Electronic Body Music, vergleichbar mit Nitzer Ebb, DAF, Front 242, Schwefelgelb, The Klinik, Terence Fixmer oder auch frühen Gesaffelstein.

Mai 2022

