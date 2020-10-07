Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen by Welle:Erdball

Montag, Oktober 12, 2020
Hallo, hier spricht Welle: Erdball!

Wir begrüßen Sie recht herzlich zur Übertragung der Sendung “Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen”. Es spielt für Sie das Funkhaus-Orchester unter der Leitung und dem Arrangement von Conrad Oleak.

Die Welle: Erdball-Klassiker, einige Geheimtipps und sogar exklusives neues Material – das ganze gespielt von einem vierzigköpfigen Orchester im Rahmen der neuen Welle: Erdball-Sendung “Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen”!


Können Sie sich denn vorstellen, wie ein Titel, der mit einem einzigen Commodore C=64 (also mit nur drei Stimmen!) komponiert wurde, von einem Orchester umgesetzt wird?

“Da wird sofort klar: Es FUNKTIONIERT.” / C.Z. (Orkus-Magazin)

Können Sie sich denn vorstellen, zur musikalischen Interpretation eines Orchesters Ihr Tanzbein zu schwingen?
“Ich weiß nicht, wie ihr das gemacht habt, aber das Achtzigerjahre-Feeling bleibt trotz Orchester bestehen …  Wie geht das?” / C.Z. (Orkus-Magazin)

Können Sie sich denn vorstellen, wie die Streicher eines Orchesters mit den 8-Bit-Sprachphonemen des C=64 harmonieren?
“READY.” / C=64 (Commodore)

Damit ist alles gesagt!

Welle:Erdball @ Web
welle-erdball.info
facebook.com/WelleErdball

Welle:Erdball Live

