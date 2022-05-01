1.0 Musik1.1 News

FabrikC veröffentlicht „Widerstand – Extended“

Die Single "Widerstand" erscheint am 06.05.2022

Vor einiger Zeit wurde „Widerstand“ von FabrikC auf dem gleichnamigen Album veröffentlicht und seit dem ist er aus den Clubs nicht mehr weg zu denken. Immer wieder kamen Stimmen auf, die eine extended und modernisierte Version quasi forderten. Jetzt soll es endlich so weit sein und FabrikC wartet mit einer neue EP auf, die genau diesen Wunsch erfüllt.

Der Sound ist moderner, hat jedoch seinen ursprünglichen Charakter behalten. Dennoch laden die insgesamt mehr als 10 Minuten Rhythmus dazu ein, auf der Tanzfläche oder im Radio einfach einmal die Zeit um sich herum zu vergessen.
Die enthaltenen Remixe kommen einerseits aus der Hand von Erik M. von Trilogy und Tinitus (Bandleader, singer, composer bei Stuka 696). Beide Remixe überzeugen durch ihren ganz eigenen Charme und somit ist eine breite Bandbreite bei den liebhabern elektronischer Musik abgedeckt.

FabrikC @ Web

facebook.com/fabrikc
twitter.com/FabrikC
instagram.com/fabrikc_official

FabrikC Live

Juli 2022

Fr29julGanztägigSa30Elektrofestival zugunsten des Vereins für krebskranke Kinder Hannover e.V.HannoverArtist:Cyto,ES23,FabrikC,J:dead,Neonsol,Norad,Terrolokaust,XotoX 0 Add to wishlist

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

